Chris Martin Baffled By 'American Idol' Contestant's Version Of 'In My Place'

On Sunday, the British rock band Cold Play opened up their catalogue for the American Idol for the first time. The lead singer and co-founder of the band, Chris Martin, himself, mentored the top seven contestants of the singing reality show. Chris, who was interested in mentoring, was humble with the contestants. However, the contestants could not correctly translate his band's songs, especially last year's American Idol contestant Arthur Gunn, who returned to the show through the comeback twist. Here's how Chris Martin and one of the American Idol's judges were upset with Arthur.

Chris Martin baffled by Arthur's twist to In My Place

The American Idol contestants are known for twisting songs as per their creative heads and bringing out a different version. Arthur Gunn was supposed to sing the song In My Place from Coldplay's album, A Rush Of Blood To The Head. Arthur made a major twist to the Grammy-winning song, as he ended up changing its power ballad, which made it unrecognisable.

Arthur played his remake in front of Chris during the rehearsals. Chris maintained his cool behaviour while listening to Arthur's twist, however, he told Arthur, he thought that the song's melody was the best bit, and Arthur threw that bit away. Yet, Chris respected Arthur's decision and said the nature of music is an ongoing conversation and refused to be protective of his original song.

Katy Perry reacts to Arthur's version of In My Place

Arthur performed his version of the song onstage and moved two of the three American Idol's judges. Luke Brian and Lionel Richie praised Arthur for his brave move and also called him an artist. However, Arthur failed to impress Katy Perry with his performance. Katy said artists are stubborn, yet Chris kindly said the melody of the song was its best part. Katy Perry continued as said she could not sing along with Arthur as she did not know the melody. She also asked him to consider playing along sometimes. Arthur thanked Katy Perry and left the stage. In the end, Arthur was eliminated from the show as the top five contestants were declared.

Coldplay on American Idol

Chris Martin's Coldplay performed their latest single Higher Power on American Idol. The song released on Friday, May 7, 2021. The band premiered their latest single during a special link up to the International Space Station. The song was sent to the French astronaut Thomas Pequet as an extraterrestrial transmission.

