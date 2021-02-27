Chrishell Stause Lashes Out At Keo Motsepe For "playing The Victim"; Read

Chrishell and Keo had been dating each other for quite a long time, until their breakup which happened quite recently. The former couple used to be quite open about their relationship on social media, posting pictures with each other very frequently. However, ever since they broke up, several reports about the reasons behind it have been doing rounds in the media, which have cited various sources behind their theories. However, Chrishell has taken to her Instagram stories to post her response on this matter, where she has hit out at Keo for “playing the victim”.

Chrishell Stause hits out at Keo Motsepe for playing the victim card

Chrishell Stause had remained silent early on while the news of her break-up with former boyfriend Keo Motsepe were making headlines. However, the actor has confronted one of the reports in her recent story on Instagram. This happened after one of the reports that were published stated that Keo had been hurting after his mother’s death and wanted his relationship with Chrishell to work. She penned a sharp message in her Instagram story, where she has claimed that Keo has made an attempt to play the victim card.

Images courtesy: Chrishell Stause's Instagram

ALSO READ: Justin Hartley And Chrishell Stause's Divorce Gets Finalised: Reports

She started her message by saying that she did not want to create any “drama” regarding their break-up, but the situation went too far for her when he has decided to “play the victim”. She talked about how “taking the high road” can be “overrated sometimes”. The actor also talked about she herself used to fall in a similar trap, but she the recent “revelations” has made her question whether he could “even order a coffee without lying”. She also shared an article in her stories that talks about steps that can be taken to quit lying.

Images courtesy: Chrishell Stause's Instagram

ALSO READ: Chrishell Stause Spills The Beans On Her New Romance With Beau And 'DTWS' Pro Keo Motsepe

She also posted about some of the messages that she received in her DMs, where she was seen answering the questions that have been asked to her. There is no response by Keo Motsepe on this accusation by Chrishell Stause yet. Stause had appeared as a contestant last year on the popular reality dance show Dancing with the Stars.

ALSO READ: Chrishell Stause Addresses Dating Rumours With Gleb Savchenko After His Split From Wife

ALSO READ: Chrishell Stause Finally Responds To Criticism Over Her Family Photo Amid COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.