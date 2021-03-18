Chrissy Teigen And Kris Jenner Team Up For A Special Project, 'Secret's Out' Says Kris!

American television personality Kris Jenner took to her Twitter handle to let out a secret to her fans involving Chrissy Teigen. The duo teamed up for a special project together and announced the surprise collaboration on their social media. Celebrities and fans alike reacted excitedly to Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner's secret project. Check out the post here!

'The secret is out'

Kris Jenner shared a comic video featuring Chrissy Teigen on her Twitter to give a sneak peek of their upcoming project. The video started with a text message on the screen reading 'Chrissy Teigen has a dream life', a dream home, and a dream husband but she still has one dream to chase'. The American model then appeared in the video saying that she needed the help of Kris Jenner calling her 'the branding master'.

Kris Jenner is then seen slapping and punching Chrissy Teigen on the face. The video cut off to a screen urging fans to sign up for the early access of their project. The comical video was captioned by Kris Jenner writing that 'the secret is out' and 'Chrissy Teigen and I have been working on something'. She urged her fans to sign for Get Safely to get early access.

Chrissy Teigen's Twitter response

Chrissy Teigen responded to Kris's Twitter by retweeting her post and writing 'We did it, Kris!'. After a great response on Chrissy Teigen's Twitter, the model tweeted that the fans have spoken and they love them together. Chrissy also pinned a tweet of an American journalist Yashar Ali who wittily tweeted that he knows what it is and will leak the information for a price. He humorously wrote that he is taking up offers.

Netizens react to Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner's slapstick comical video

Several fans were excited about the duo's project and anticipated what they had in store for them. One fan tweeted that she was excited to know about the project because Kris Jenner was involved in it. Many fans reacted with laughing emojis for the comical video. Some fans expressed their concerns over the use of physical violence shown in the video and tweeted about the wrongful approach they took to promote their project.

