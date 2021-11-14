Chrissy Teigen Hosts Epic 'Squid Game'-themed Bash, Says 'my Dream Came True'

Squid Game has been a rage online, with the survival thriller series going on to be the highest-streamed original series for Netflix. It has been a rage offline too. A glimpse of this was at the Halloween parties some days ago, where people dressed in various get-ups from the show.

The craze involving Squid Game has gone beyond Halloween too now. This was evident with Chrissy Teigen hosting a Squid-Game-themed party recently, It was not just outfits, but also the different games, which have deadly consequences in the series, which were brought to life in the party.

Chrissy Teigen hosts 'Squid Game'-themed bash for friends, enjoys to the core

Chrissy was dressed as the robot doll from the 'Red Light, Green Light' game and posted some quirky pictures like sitting on a commode.

There were many other elements from the show brought to life, like the money-filled pot on top, guests dressed in the green costume like the contestants in the series and the workers of the game in red outfits. The 'Honeycomb Challenge' which has become challenging, too was tried out by the guests as they made shapes on the honeycomb with a pin.

There was also a winner in the end, who won a trip to Napa in the United States of America and dinner for two at a restaurant. The winner has presented a cheque, like the grand presentations, and could not contain her excitement.

Chrissy was so overwhelmed by the celebrations that she did not where to begin her caption from. She wrote that her dream of watching her friends 'fight to the death' was fulfilled. Squid Game was not the only game they played, as other popular games like death tank, musical chairs and hide-and-seek were enjoyed by the team. She also gave a shoutout to the team who had arranged the set-up and called them 'best' with the 'best team ever'

On her Instagram stories, she posted a video where one dressed as the VIP read out the rules and of the guests getting a contestant no, their image coming up on the screen with the details.