Christian Bale's 'American Psycho' Set To Have Television Adaptation

One of the most popular movies of Christian Bale is now all set to have a television adaptation. In a recent interview, Lionsgate chairman Kevin Beggs confirmed that the development of the American Psycho TV show is in the works. The show will revolve around the popular novel of the same name written by Bret Easton Ellis.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Beggs revealed that American Psycho’s television adaptation is already in the works. He said that they have just wrapped up the production of Dear White People and the production of Blindspotting is in talks. He added that American Psycho is already in development and the company is aiming to make a franchise like Saw for the television. Lionsgate reportedly had plans to make a show based on American Psycho at FX as far back as 2013, but it was long ago assumed those plans had been canceled. The show would reportedly have involved an older Patrick Bateman grooming a guy to carry on his murderous ways. Christian Bale was a part of American Psycho which was directed by Mary Harron in the year 2000.

The film focuses on a character named Patrick Bateman, an investment banker whose life revolves around skincare, clothing, and brutally killing and torturing women. Bateman is also staged as an unreliable narrator which makes us think that the killings are just a part of his thoughts and didn’t actually happen in real life. The movie at first received mixed reviews but soon it became a cult film and has a major fan following worldwide for its engaging plot and character development. Actors like Christian Bale, William Dafoe, Jared Leto, Samantha Mathias, Josh Lucas, Matt Ross, Bill Sage, Chloe Sevigny are a part of the cast of the movie.

Lionsgate is already expanding the universe of John Wick with a TV show called The Continental. The series version of Dear White People has become a huge success. Other titles like Mythic Quest, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Orange is the new Black has also become a great success for Lionsgate.

