Christina Ricci To Be Cast As Morticia In Tim Burton's 'Addams Family' Reboot: Reports

It is being said that Hollywood actor Christina Ricci is in talks to feature in Tim Burton's Addams Family reboot, which will be streamed on Netflix. Netflix announced that Burton is developing a TV series adaptation of the classic sitcom titled Wednesday, which will follow an older Wednesday Addams as she attends college. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix series and Christina Ricci's character.

Christina Ricci as Morticia in Tim Burton's Addams Family reboot

According to a report by Movieweb, the Wednesday team and Tim Burton are showing their interest in casting Christina Ricci as Morticia in the upcoming Netflix drama. There have not been any official talks between the makers and Ricci as of now though. Other actors like Jenna Ortega and Bailee Madison were also doing the rounds to play the lead role in the series but nothing related to the casting has been confirmed yet. Casting for Wednesday Addams is open to all ethnicities, though there's reportedly a preference to cast a Latinx actress. Christina Ricci portrayed the character of a young Wednesday Addams in the original movie version of The Addams Family in 1991, a role she reprised in the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values.

Are you ready for the best Wednesday ever? A Wednesday Addams live action series following the spooky icon’s coming of age is coming to Netflix. And with it, Tim Burton will be making his TV directorial debut! pic.twitter.com/rKQ7oZU645 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 17, 2021

The official logline for the Wednesday reads, "The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore"



Christina Ricci's upcoming movie

According to Hollywood reporter, Christina Ricci will be seen playing the lead role in the supernatural thriller film titled Monstrous. The film will be directed by Chris Sivertson and will revolve around a traumatized woman played by Christina. She runs away from her abusive former husband with her seven-year-old son. They reach a remote sanctuary where they feel safe for a while. However, they realize that in their new place, there is a much bigger monster with whom they have to deal with. The plot focuses on how she manages to escape from the monster with her son along with handling her own mental issues.

Image Credits: Christina Ricci Official Instagram Account