Christopher Eccleston To Return As Ninth Doctor After 15 Long Years In An Audio Series

The Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston recently announced that he will be returning to Doctor Who for the first time in 15 years. Christopher Eccleston will return to play the Ninth Doctor in an upcoming 12-episode audio adventure titled Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures. These audio adventures are set to release in May of 2021 in four-CD box sets.

After 15 years, Christopher to play 9th Doctor in upcoming Doctor Who special series

Christopher Eccleston was the first actor to play the role of The Doctor in the Russell T Davies’ 2005 reboot of Doctor Who. Speaking to The Independent, Eccleston stated that he was excited to revisit the Ninth Doctor’s world and bring back to life a character he loved playing after 15 years. Many fans were surprised to learn that Eccleston was returning to the role of the Ninth Doctor, as he had previously mentioned that he was no longer interested in playing the character.

During a 2005 interview, Christopher Eccleston opened up about his time on Doctor Who and called it a "mixed" experience. Several years later in 2018, the actor claimed that Doctor Who nearly destroyed his career. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Christopher Eccleston stated that he gave them a hit show and left with dignity but the makers basically put him on a blacklist.

The actor further added that he was carrying his own insecurities at that time, as Doctor Who was unlike anything he had done before. However, Christopher Eccleston felt abandoned and vilified by the tabloid press. After Christopher Eccleston left Doctor Who, he was replaced by David Tennant who played the role of Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010.

All the actors who played The Doctor in the 2005 reboot have all featured in exclusive audio adventures. Christopher Eccleston was the only exception who avoided the role completely. However, with the release of Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures, Eccleston will also be one of the iterations of The Doctor to feature on his own audiobook.

[Promo from @doctorwho_bbca Instagram]

