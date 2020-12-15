Christopher Eccleston Gives A Sneak Peek At His 'Doctor Who' Return; Check Out

Christopher Eccleston’s portrayal of the ninth Doctor in Doctor Who is still remembered by fans of the show. The actor bid adieu to the popular character 15 years ago in 2005. Earlier this year, it was announced that the actor is all set to return as The Doctor in an audio series titled Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures. He recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared the first look image of his upcoming Doctor Who script. For all the people who are wondering about Christopher Eccleston returns to Doctor Who, here is everything you need to know about it.

Christopher Eccleston returns to Doctor Who

Christopher Eccleston will return to the iconic role after a long duration of 15 years. He shared a picture in which he is seen holding the new script from the upcoming audio drama. The series is being produced by Big Finish. By sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the actor has put an end to all the speculations about his part in the Doctor Who audio series. The producers Big Finish also shared the picture on their official Twitter handle.

The picture reveals some of the spoilers from the upcoming series. As seen on the picture, it is the script is for the first volume of the Ninth Doctor Adventures, which has the title of Ravagers. The first episode in the volume is titled as Sphere of Freedom. The page also introduces another character who is “enlisted by the Time Lord to stop a dastardly plan”. Here is a look at Christopher Eccleston's Instagram picture and Big Finish's Twitter.

Christopher Eccleston's Instagram post

Big Finish Twitter

Doctor Who and its on-screen adventures are enjoyed by a massive fanbase all over the world, According to a report by metro.co.uk, The Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures will be released in May next year. The audio series will be released across four box sets which will be available on CD and vinyl, as well as for digital download.

Christopher Eccleston will be reprising his role even though once saying that he would never go back to that character. Christopher Eccleston’s The Ninth Doctor was enjoyed by audience immensely, as he is fondly known among fans as 'Nine' before 'Ten' appeared in the form of David Tennant in Doctor Who.

