'Chucky' TV Series: All You Need To Know About The Cast, Twitter Review, Episodes And More

Child's Play creator Don Mancini and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca have made the leap to TV with the new Syfy series Chucky. The series served as the sequel to the film Cult of Chucky, continuing the franchise that started with the 1988 classic.

The first episode of the series dropped on Tuesday, October 12 and the iconic doll show hooked the viewers with her spine-chilling story and screenplay. The series tells the story of an idyllic American town that is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon after, a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets.

Chucky TV series season 1 episode 1: Death by Misadventure

The first episode of the horror-thriller features a 14-year-old boy, Jake (Zackary Arthur) unknowingly purchasing Chucky at a yard sale in hopes of fulfilling his artistic vision. Gradually, several red flags about Jake pop up and turn him into a perfect pal for Chucky. Jake brings Chucky home and then carries the doll with him throughout his day at school. He was bullied by his fellow classmates after which Chucky helps him get some sweet revenge on his tormentors.

While Jake overlooks some of the weirdness surrounding Chucky and ultimately takes their odd relationship to the next level by doing what he does best. In the end, Chucky and Jake are bound together by circumstance because Chucky just made his life a little easier.

Chucky TV series 2021 cast

The horror series Chucky stars Zackary Arthur, Carina Battrick, Brad Dourif, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, and Fiona Dourif in pivotal roles. Chucky, also known as serial killer Charles Lee Ray, is being voiced by Brad Dourif, who played the character in the Child's Play franchise. Zackary Arthur plays the latest victim for Chucky and portrays a young artist who finds the doll at a yard sale.

Though Arthur is a fresh face to the franchise, other familiar names, and faces who are both friends and enemies that Chucky has met in past films, include Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce and Jennifer Tilly as Chucky's bride, Tiffany Valentine.

Chucky TV series Twitter review

As the much-awaited horror-thriller series began streaming on Syfy or USA Network at 10 p.m.at 10: pm from October 12, the viewers are thrilled to see the iconic thriller doll drama return as TV series. Here are some of the fans' reactions after watching the first episode of the Chucky TV series. Take a look:

That was an awesome first episode!! That ending and the preview for what's to come.. I can't fucking wait!! Follow me if you want to talk #Chucky every Tuesday going forward. I'll be here 🤙 #chuckyseries pic.twitter.com/N9kvAsCn73 — Generation Zed (@GenerationZed1) October 13, 2021

#chuckyseries what a great episode no filler just straight to the point this series kicked off running & I’m hear for it !!! pic.twitter.com/p2BLksLNZl — nGin (@98Ngin) October 13, 2021

How to watch Chucky online?

Fans eager to watch the Chucky TV series can tune in on Syfy and the USA Network at10:pm. After its cable premiere, you can stream the Chucky series on the Syfy website or the Syfy app. However, the series will not stream, but you can watch new Chucky episodes live with Hulu + Live TV.

(Image:@Chucky/Twitter)