Cillian Murphy Spotted On 'Peaky Blinders' Sets As Filming For Final Season Begins

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy was pictured back on the set of season six for the first time on Monday after production was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cillian, 44, who plays the lead character Thomas Shelby in the BBC/Netflix drama, was photographed at Portsoy harbour of Aberdeenshire in Scotland. The show has been running for eight years and has enjoyed huge popularity but the sixth season has been confirmed as the final one. Take a look at the behind the scenes pictures here!

📸: Cillian Murphy and Finn Cole were both at #Portsoy harbour this afternoon as filming got under way for the sixth season of #PeakyBlinders in the Aberdeenshire town. pic.twitter.com/AE4EaegZG6 — Daniel Forsyth (@NScot_dforsyth) February 8, 2021

Filming of Peaky Blinders Season 6

Filming on the Peaky Blinders season 6 began in Portsoy, yesterday. Both the old and new harbours in the coastal town are being used for the gangster drama, with filming to continue today as well. The old harbour, which dates back to the 17th century, has been transformed into a French village. The currently-closed local hotel The Shore Inn is acting as the fictional Hotel Lalanne. The new harbour, meanwhile, appears to be used for filming prison scenes of some kind – including one (pictured above) of an altercation between Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, and Michael Gray, played by Finn Cole.

The Scottish government is allowing film and TV production to take place during the coronavirus pandemic under strict rules. All the cast and crew were routinely tested for Covid-19. Streets surrounding the Peaky Blinders 6 set have been closed during filming. Shorehead, Shore Street, Low Street, North High Street and part of Church Street were closed, with access to Barbank Street, on a section overlooking the harbour, and Lodging Brae restricted to prevent crowds gathering to look on. In between takes, Cillian was seen wearing a long waterproof coat over the top of his costume to protect him from the elements. According to The Daily Mail, even though the sixth season would be the finale, however, creator/writer Steven Knight has revealed that Peaky Blinders will "continue in another form", leaving many fans hopeful for a film. Tommy Bulfin, the executive producer for BBC, recently said he was “very excited” that filming had begun and promised a “fitting send-off that will delight fans”.

More about Peaky Blinders plot and cast

Peaky Blinders is a British period drama series that tells the story of a family set in 1900s England, centring on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby. The fictional Peaky Blinders family is loosely based on a real urban youth gang of the same name, who was active in Birmingham city of England from the 1890s to the early 20th century.

Peaky Blinders features an ensemble cast, led by Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Joe Cole and Paul Anderson with Elizabeth "Polly" Gray, John Shelby and Arthur Shelby respectively, the gang's senior members. Sam Neill, Tom Hardy, Paddy Considine, Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen, Charlotte Riley, Sam Claflin and Anya Taylor-Joy also have recurring roles at various junctures of the series.

In 2018, the series won the BAFTA Award for Best Drama Series and received critical acclaim for particularly it's writing, acting, visuals, and stylish cinematography. The sixth season is scheduled to release on Netflix tentatively by late 2021 or early 2022.

Promo Source: Daniel Forsyth/Twitter

