'Cinema Bandi' Trailer Receives Raving Reviews From Rajkummar Rao And Kunal Kemmu

Cinema Bandi trailer has already increased anticipation among fans. Now, Bollywood celebrities are also coming forward with their honest reviews on the Telugu movie's trailer. Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kunal Kemmu have some interesting opinions on the upcoming movie.

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram Story to share the Cinema Bandi trailer. He promoted the movie with the hashtag "Cinema Bandi" and tagged the producers of the movie Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., indicating that he was impressed by the new trailer. Rajkummar had worked with the filmmaking duo in Stree, the comedy horror released in 2018.

Kunal Kemmu praised the trailer in his Instagram Story. Sharing a picture of the poster for Cinema Bandi, he wrote, "Looking forward to this one. Watch the trailer and you will know why". Kunal too has experience working with Raj and Krishna D.K. He was a part of 99, which was written and directed by Raj and D.K.

Cinema Bandi trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Kunal Kemmu are highly impressed by new trailer

The plot of Cinema Bandi

Cinema Bandi trailer shows a glimpse into how anyone with an imaginative mind can become a successful filmmaker. The plot focuses on a simple rickshaw driver who finds an expensive camera dropped in the back of his vehicle. He takes the gadget to his friend and finds out that it is used to make movies. They decide that they too will make a movie of their own and gather a team.

They look for a writer, a hero and a heroine to make a good movie. The team wishes to use the profits made through their movie as a means to earn enough money to provide unlimited electricity and bore wells for a good water supply. On the other hand, a girl who has dropped the camera ensures that she takes her camera back.

Cinema Bandi is written and directed by Praveen Kandregula who marks his debut in the entertainment industry through the upcoming movie. Raj & D.K. are producing the movie under their brand new banner D2R Indie. Cinema Bandi will be released on the OTT platform Netflix on May 14, 2021.

(Promo Image Source: Raj and D.K. Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.