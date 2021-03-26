'City On A Hill' Full Cast: Aldis Hodge To Kevin Bacon, Details About Film's Cast

Created by Charlie MacLean, City On a Hill is a crime drama released back in the year 2019. The plot of the show is reportedly based on an original idea of actor Ben Affleck and MacLean. It traces the life of an attorney who joins hands with a corrupt FBI veteran to form an unlikely bond in order to take down a criminal family. Here, we have listed down all the cast and characters details of this show. Continue reading to know intriguing details of City On A Hill full cast.

City On a Hill full cast

Aldis Hodge as DeCourcy Ward

City on a Hill cast features Aldis Hodge as DeCourcy Ward, a District Attorney who comes from Brooklyn. The series is set against the backdrop of 1990s Boston when the entire city was filled with violent criminals. The crimes were accentuated with local law enforcement agencies’ corruption and tribalism until it all changed suddenly.

Kevin Bacon as John Jackie Rohr

Actor Kevin Bacon essays the role of John Jackie Rohr, a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran who is deeply invested in maintaining the status quo. He forms an unlikely alliance with attorney DeCourcy in order to book a criminal family. The City on a Hill plot features a fictional account of what was termed as “Boston Miracle”.

Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, and Amanda Clayton as members of the Ryan family

Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, and Amanda Clayton portray the role of Francis “Frankie” Ryan, James “Jimmy” Ryan, and Cathy Ryan respectively in this crime-drama show. DeCourcy Ward and John “Jackie” Rohr have collaborated together to take on the Ryan family. They run the mafia of armoured car robbers from Charlestown. This case further grows to encompass Boston’s citywide criminal justice.

Other members from City On A Hill cast

Lauren E. Banks as Siobhan Quay

Jere Shea as Henry "Hank" Signa

Kevin Chapman as Dickie Minogue

Jill Hennessy as Jennifer "Jenny" Rohr

Cathy Moriarty as Ma Ryan

Rory Culkin as Clay Roach

Kevin Dunn as Nathan Rey

Vincent Elbaz as Officer Hugo Rey

City on a Hill first premiered in June 2019 on Showtime. The show was then renewed for a second season which is slated to release on March 28, this year. The show holds an IMDb rating of 7.5-star out of 10.

(Promo Image Source: City On A Hill Instagram)