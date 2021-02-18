Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Spotted Spending Time Together After Their Breakup Last Month

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss might have just patched up again after their sudden split last month, in January. The Bachelorette stars were spotted together in Florida on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, and enjoyed a few drinks while at a local bar. The two looked quite happy with the time they spent together. Read along to know more about Clare and Dale’s meeting.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss spotted together in Florida

The two Bachelorette stars had a hurried-up engagement which was soon followed by a sudden breakup at the end of January 2021. However, the pair was recently spotted spending some quality time together at a bar in Venice, Florida on Tuesday. The two were walking hand in hand while they both wore black workout wear, along with sneakers and sunglasses.

An eyewitness told E! News that the former partners were seen at the downstairs bar of Nokomo’s Sunset Hut on Tuesday night, where they enjoyed a couple of drinks and had an hour and a half long chat. The source added that the two were all smiles and it seemed like they were having a good time, indeed. It was only Clare and Dale that were spotted, they weren’t accompanied by anyone else.

According to the outlet, a source close to Clare revealed that Dale was regretting everything that had happened between the two and has been trying to contact her, in recent times. Clare finally decided to give them another chance. The source further stated that Crawley has been trying to move on, but it has been difficult for her, which is why she wanted to see him in person and the two met.

The report also mentioned that Dale wants to take this chance and prove to Clare that he is a good guy and hopes that she forgives him for the drama that caused their split. Further adding, that they are not back together as of yet but Clare misses Dale and wished to work on what went wrong between the two. The latter announced their breakup on January 19, 2021, just two months post their engagement aired on ABC.

