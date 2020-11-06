Clare Crawley Gets Engaged: Take A Look At Her Neil Lane Diamond Ring

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss recently got engaged on The Bachelorette 2020. Dale proposed to Clare in a private rose ceremony in the La Quinta resort on November 5 with a 4.5 carats diamond ring, reported E!. Read ahead to know more about Clare Crawley's engagement ring and more about the couple.

Clare Crawley's engagement ring details

Dale Moss, the first impression rose winner, finally proposed to Clare with a lovely diamond ring. The ring was given to the athlete by Neil Lane. Neil Lane himself designed the ring and it featured 'a central radiant cut diamond framed by 2 shield cut diamonds'. Not only this, but the ring also had other tiny diamonds around it.

Neil Lane is one of the top-notch brands when it comes to procuring an engagement ring. Neil Lane himself is a jewellery designer and is the man that is behind nearly every engagement ring that has been proposed with on The Bachelor show. He also designs other jewellery items.

Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley is a TV personality who was born in Sacramento, California. Her birthdate is March 20, 1981, and she is 39 years old. She first appeared on TV in The Bachelor (American season 18). She didn't go very far on the show. After that, she was seen in Bachelor in Paradise (American season 1) and Bachelor in Paradise (American season 2) but was unable to find a partner even in these shows. Finally, she was announced to be the lead Bachelorette in 2020.

A while back, fans had taken over Twitter to mention that Clare Crawley was one of the worst Bachelorettes on the show. One fan added - 'Zach was totally going to kiss her.@Clare_Crawley is THE WORST BACHELORETTE. I feel for my dude. He’s so better off. #bachelorette #BacheloretteABC'. Many other fans were also disappointed that Clare didn't even give the other contestants the time and energy they deserved. The show would have run for a longer period of time if Clare Crawley didn't focus all her energy on Dale the second he walked in, noted fans.

