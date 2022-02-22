Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@classroomoftheelite
Classroom of the Elite is among the popular Japanese anime series that began streaming in 2017 and became a huge hit among the audience in no time. The makers recently announced that the sequel to the series was on its way and even unveiled a new character visual image. Reda further ahead to know everything about Classroom of the Elite season 2.
The makers of the anime novel series recently took to their website and announced that they will be returning with a sequel to the Classroom of the Elite. However, it will be a bit disappointing for the fans because the makers did not unveil any potential release date of the series yet. They also shared a picture of the characters along with a statement that read, "the TV anime [first season] will be broadcast from July to September 2017, and the long-awaited sequel to the fans will finally be produced!”
Classroom of the Elite Sequel announced!— AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) February 21, 2022
✨More: https://t.co/SRppXDE4yt pic.twitter.com/PaynVD3j5J
The series enjoys a massive fan following over the years and has managed to stay among the top-ranked anime series. Here's the list of all the episodes
Fans can enjoy watching the Japanese anime series on Crunchyroll and Funimation. It is also available to watch on Netflix.
