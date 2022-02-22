Classroom of the Elite is among the popular Japanese anime series that began streaming in 2017 and became a huge hit among the audience in no time. The makers recently announced that the sequel to the series was on its way and even unveiled a new character visual image. Reda further ahead to know everything about Classroom of the Elite season 2.

When is Classroom of the Elite season 2 coming out?

The makers of the anime novel series recently took to their website and announced that they will be returning with a sequel to the Classroom of the Elite. However, it will be a bit disappointing for the fans because the makers did not unveil any potential release date of the series yet. They also shared a picture of the characters along with a statement that read, "the TV anime [first season] will be broadcast from July to September 2017, and the long-awaited sequel to the fans will finally be produced!”

Classroom of the Elite episodes list

The series enjoys a massive fan following over the years and has managed to stay among the top-ranked anime series. Here's the list of all the episodes

"What is Evil? Whatever Springs from Weakness." "It Takes a Great Talent and Skill to Conceal One's Talent and Skill." "Man is an Animal that makes Bargains: No Other Animal Does This - No Dog exchanges Bones with Another." "We Should not be Upset that Others Hide the Truth from Us When We Hide it from Ourselves." "Hell is other People." "There are Two Kinds of Lies; One concerns an Accomplished Fact, the Other concerns a Future Duty." "Nothing is as Dangerous as an Ignorant Friend; A Wise Enemy is to be Preferred." "Abandon All Hope, Ye Who enter Here." "Man is Condemned to be Free." "Every Man has in Himself the Most Dangerous Traitor of All." "What People Commonly call Fate is Mostly their Own Stupidity." "Genius Lives Only One Story Above Madness." / "Das Genie wohnt nur eine Etage höher als der Wahnsinn"

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite season 1?

Fans can enjoy watching the Japanese anime series on Crunchyroll and Funimation. It is also available to watch on Netflix.

Image: Instagram/@classroomoftheelite