Claudia Conway's Return To 'American Idol' Reignites The Backlash Received During Audition

Claudia Conway returns to American Idol. Witnessing the banter conversation between her and Kellyanne Conway, the show is receiving backlash. Read the details.

On March 21, 2021, American Idol 2021 Season 19 kicked off its Hollywood Week. Claudia Conway, too, participated in the episode. The episode displayed a light but teasing conversation between former Donald Trump adviser, Kellyanne and Claudia Conway. Witnessing the duo's relationship, many viewers have accused the makers of the reality singing show of ‘exploiting a vulnerable young girl’ and her ‘family drama’  and giving all the attention to her among the other American Idol 2021 contestants, in order to raise the ratings. Netizens believe the show is being complicit in helping Kellyanne and Claudia’s allegedly abusive mother, in order to rehabilitate her post-Donald Trump reputation.

Claudia Conway returns to American Idol; sings 'Girl on Fire'

A netizen tweeted asking if she is the only one that ‘choked’ when Kellyanne walked out during Claudia’s part on the reality singing show. She spoke about the videos of ‘Kellyanne verbally, emotionally and physically abusing her daughter’ and how she is ‘pretending to be supportive of the daughter’. Another one said that ‘it’s so awkward to watch Kellyanne Conway's daughter on American Idol pretending to like her parents after knowing the background of it’. A user sarcastically wrote about the mother-daughter conversation on her Twitter handle.

Netizens react to Kellyanne and Claudia Conway's conversation on American Idol

Earlier, footage of Claudia working one-on-one with the in-house mentor, Bobby Bones had surfaced the internet. However, the footage did not make it to the air, even after Bobby had revealed that he had an ‘interesting interaction’ with the 16-year-old. In the latest episode, one can see that Claudia did not appear on the stage until the second hour of the episode.

Being on the stage with a decent amount of screen time, Claudia reintroduced herself, “I’m Claudia Conway. I’m back”, donning her newly dark hair. Claudia successfully performed Alicia Key’s women empowerment anthem, Girl on Fire in the Dolby Theater lobby. The episode later showed the light and playful banter conversation between Claudia and her mother and former Donald Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway.

Speaking about her daughter’s singing career, Kellyanne had earlier offered ‘constructive criticism’. Claudia revealed, “I’m rehearsing and she’s like ‘Claudia, that sounds flat’”. “I was like, ‘Stay in politics. I’ll do the music’”, she added.

