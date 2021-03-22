Claudia Conway's Return To 'American Idol' Reignites The Backlash Received During Audition

Quick links:
On March 21, 2021, American Idol 2021 Season 19 kicked off its Hollywood Week. Claudia Conway, too, participated in the episode. The episode displayed a light but teasing conversation between former Donald Trump adviser, Kellyanne and Claudia Conway. Witnessing the duo's relationship, many viewers have accused the makers of the reality singing show of ‘exploiting a vulnerable young girl’ and her ‘family drama’ and giving all the attention to her among the other American Idol 2021 contestants, in order to raise the ratings. Netizens believe the show is being complicit in helping Kellyanne and Claudia’s allegedly abusive mother, in order to rehabilitate her post-Donald Trump reputation.
A netizen tweeted asking if she is the only one that ‘choked’ when Kellyanne walked out during Claudia’s part on the reality singing show. She spoke about the videos of ‘Kellyanne verbally, emotionally and physically abusing her daughter’ and how she is ‘pretending to be supportive of the daughter’. Another one said that ‘it’s so awkward to watch Kellyanne Conway's daughter on American Idol pretending to like her parents after knowing the background of it’. A user sarcastically wrote about the mother-daughter conversation on her Twitter handle.
am i the only one that CHOKED when kellyanne conway walked out during claudia’s part on @AmericanIdol tonight??? i’ve seen videos of this woman verbally, emotionally and almost physically abusing her daughter...and we’re pretending she’s now supportive mom of the year?? HELLO???March 22, 2021
Anytime I see kellyanne I see this pic.twitter.com/nfaB5ep7I7March 22, 2021
it's so awkward to watch claudia conway on american idol pretending to like her parents knowing the background of it oh my godMarch 22, 2021
Kellyanne Conway for the past several years: “Claudia you are such a disgrace”— Lauren (@lperkowski3) March 22, 2021
Kellyanne Conway when Claudia does well on American Idol: “thisðŸ—£ girlðŸ—£ is ðŸ—£on ðŸ—£fiiirrrrreeðŸŽ¶ðŸ‘ðŸ™ŒðŸ‘©ðŸ‘§ðŸ¥°â¤ï¸”
Kellyanne Conway for the past several years: “Claudia you are such a disgrace”— Lauren (@lperkowski3) March 22, 2021
Kellyanne Conway when Claudia does well on American Idol: “thisðŸ—£ girlðŸ—£ is ðŸ—£on ðŸ—£fiiirrrrreeðŸŽ¶ðŸ‘ðŸ™ŒðŸ‘©ðŸ‘§ðŸ¥°â¤ï¸”
@AmericanIdol is absolute garbage for making Claudia Conway say what she said about her family with different beliefs when we have heard how she actually feels and how they treat her. STOP SHOWING KELLYANNE IN A GOOD LIGHT #Idol— Darcy's Lab assistant (@Guff_dad) March 22, 2021
The Conway family if you keep giving them airtime. Claudia is fine but plz no more George or Kellyanne— Jayson DeMar (@jaysondemar) March 22, 2021
I stopped watching American Idol for a good reason. Claudia Conway was messy on the stage and it's sad they're keeping her for her celebrity. I'm assuming that's what it is. I think it's an insult to those who sang better to let her through but not one of them.— BaronessVonSHUSH (@BaronessShush) March 22, 2021
Everytime someone asks Claudia Conway about her parents, she should be like.... pic.twitter.com/SWXvls3kqL— Meghan Markle's Honor Guard ðŸ™…ðŸ¿â™€ï¸ (@SceneByAshlix) March 22, 2021
Thinking I'll give up watching now. They're going to put Claudia Conway through ahead of much better singers as long as they can for the views. #ShesJustNotThatGood #AmericanIdol— Catherine King (@Cking613) March 22, 2021
Earlier, footage of Claudia working one-on-one with the in-house mentor, Bobby Bones had surfaced the internet. However, the footage did not make it to the air, even after Bobby had revealed that he had an ‘interesting interaction’ with the 16-year-old. In the latest episode, one can see that Claudia did not appear on the stage until the second hour of the episode.
Being on the stage with a decent amount of screen time, Claudia reintroduced herself, “I’m Claudia Conway. I’m back”, donning her newly dark hair. Claudia successfully performed Alicia Key’s women empowerment anthem, Girl on Fire in the Dolby Theater lobby. The episode later showed the light and playful banter conversation between Claudia and her mother and former Donald Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway.
Speaking about her daughter’s singing career, Kellyanne had earlier offered ‘constructive criticism’. Claudia revealed, “I’m rehearsing and she’s like ‘Claudia, that sounds flat’”. “I was like, ‘Stay in politics. I’ll do the music’”, she added.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.