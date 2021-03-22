Claudia Conway's Return To 'American Idol' Reignites The Backlash Received During Audition

On March 21, 2021, American Idol 2021 Season 19 kicked off its Hollywood Week. Claudia Conway, too, participated in the episode. The episode displayed a light but teasing conversation between former Donald Trump adviser, Kellyanne and Claudia Conway. Witnessing the duo's relationship, many viewers have accused the makers of the reality singing show of ‘exploiting a vulnerable young girl’ and her ‘family drama’ and giving all the attention to her among the other American Idol 2021 contestants, in order to raise the ratings. Netizens believe the show is being complicit in helping Kellyanne and Claudia’s allegedly abusive mother, in order to rehabilitate her post-Donald Trump reputation.

Claudia Conway returns to American Idol; sings 'Girl on Fire'

A netizen tweeted asking if she is the only one that ‘choked’ when Kellyanne walked out during Claudia’s part on the reality singing show. She spoke about the videos of ‘Kellyanne verbally, emotionally and physically abusing her daughter’ and how she is ‘pretending to be supportive of the daughter’. Another one said that ‘it’s so awkward to watch Kellyanne Conway's daughter on American Idol pretending to like her parents after knowing the background of it’. A user sarcastically wrote about the mother-daughter conversation on her Twitter handle.

Netizens react to Kellyanne and Claudia Conway's conversation on American Idol

Kellyanne Conway for the past several years: “Claudia you are such a disgrace”



Kellyanne Conway when Claudia does well on American Idol: “thisðŸ—£ girlðŸ—£ is ðŸ—£on ðŸ—£fiiirrrrreeðŸŽ¶ðŸ‘ðŸ™ŒðŸ‘©‍ðŸ‘§ðŸ¥°â¤ï¸” — Lauren (@lperkowski3) March 22, 2021

@AmericanIdol is absolute garbage for making Claudia Conway say what she said about her family with different beliefs when we have heard how she actually feels and how they treat her. STOP SHOWING KELLYANNE IN A GOOD LIGHT #Idol — Darcy's Lab assistant (@Guff_dad) March 22, 2021

The Conway family if you keep giving them airtime. Claudia is fine but plz no more George or Kellyanne — Jayson DeMar (@jaysondemar) March 22, 2021

I stopped watching American Idol for a good reason. Claudia Conway was messy on the stage and it's sad they're keeping her for her celebrity. I'm assuming that's what it is. I think it's an insult to those who sang better to let her through but not one of them. — BaronessVonSHUSH (@BaronessShush) March 22, 2021

Everytime someone asks Claudia Conway about her parents, she should be like.... pic.twitter.com/SWXvls3kqL — Meghan Markle's Honor Guard ðŸ™…ðŸ¿‍â™€ï¸ (@SceneByAshlix) March 22, 2021

Thinking I'll give up watching now. They're going to put Claudia Conway through ahead of much better singers as long as they can for the views. #ShesJustNotThatGood #AmericanIdol — Catherine King (@Cking613) March 22, 2021

Earlier, footage of Claudia working one-on-one with the in-house mentor, Bobby Bones had surfaced the internet. However, the footage did not make it to the air, even after Bobby had revealed that he had an ‘interesting interaction’ with the 16-year-old. In the latest episode, one can see that Claudia did not appear on the stage until the second hour of the episode.

Being on the stage with a decent amount of screen time, Claudia reintroduced herself, “I’m Claudia Conway. I’m back”, donning her newly dark hair. Claudia successfully performed Alicia Key’s women empowerment anthem, Girl on Fire in the Dolby Theater lobby. The episode later showed the light and playful banter conversation between Claudia and her mother and former Donald Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway.

Speaking about her daughter’s singing career, Kellyanne had earlier offered ‘constructive criticism’. Claudia revealed, “I’m rehearsing and she’s like ‘Claudia, that sounds flat’”. “I was like, ‘Stay in politics. I’ll do the music’”, she added.

