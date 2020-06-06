Cobie Smulders's Iconic 'Let's Go To The Mall' From HIMYM Gets Quarantine Edition

Recently, a recreated video of Robin Sparkles' Let's Go To The Mall surfaced on the internet. It was made by none other than the actor Cobie Smulders who portrayed Robin Scherbatsky in the hit CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Cobie Smulders posted an upgraded version of the song and gave the quarantine edition to it. Check how Cobie's new version of her iconic Let's Go To The Mall panned out.

Cobie Smulders new quarantine take on Robin's 'Let's Go To The Mall'

Cobie Smulders played the role of Robin Scherbatsky on How I Met Your Mother. While the original song is a comedy song asking people to go to the mall and have fun, this new version of Cobie Smulders is all about staying inside. Cobie sang the quarantine version of the song and named it Let's All Stay Home. Take a look at the whole video on YouTube and Instagram along with the comments posted on the video.

In this song, the 38-year-old actress could be singing the songs while playing the music herself on the piano. All of her fans loved the video and praised her attempt at giving a new take on her iconic Robin Sparkles song from the series. Cobie sang the song wearing a denim jacket just like Robin Sparkles wore in the show. Cobie Smulders' character had a stint as a Canadian teen pop star in the show HIMYM and the song Let's Go To The Mall was shown as her original in a flashback in the show.

The lyrics of the song talk about following COVID guidelines and waiting till the COVID situation is under control. The quarantine version called Let's All Stay Home talks by Cobie Smulders received over 1.8 Million views on YouTube.

Cobie then thanked Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the lyrics of the new song that she sang as the quarantine version. She also thanked Brian Kim who is actually the composer of the original song Let's Go To The Mall, which was shown in How I Met Your Mother.

Take a look at the picture of How I Met Your Mother's Robin Sparkles from the show and the actor Cobie Smulders who portrays the actor.

