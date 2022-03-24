'Cobra Kai' Co-stars Jacob Bertrand And Peyton List Make Their Relationship Official

Cobra Kai co-stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand often spark dating rumours but have now made it official that they are together and fans' happiness know no bounds. The duo often shared glimpses of each other and their time together on social media and netizens have rooted for them to fall in love. For the unversed, Jacob Bertrand played the role of Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz in the popular series, while Peyton List takes on the role of Tory Nichols.

Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List make relationship official

Jacob Bertrand recently made the announcement in a conversation with TMZ while at the Los Angeles International Airport. He revealed that the duo has been dating 'for a while' and also mentioned this is the first time he was in a relationship with someone he worked with, which he called 'trial by fire'.

He also mentioned that he met his now-girlfriend when he was 15-years-old and was good friends with her brother, Spencer, which he called 'awkward'. The actor told TMZ, via People, "We've been dating for a while. I've never dated anyone I've worked with before. This is almost trial by fire. We've been friends for a while. I met her when I was like, 15. I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer, so that was kinda awkward to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister.' But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off-set." Peyton List, who joined the Cobra Kai cast in season 2 also spoke about the duo's relationship as she said, "I guess so, yeah. And then think about the consequences later!"

The duo also recently attended the Critics Choice Awards together and also attended a Vanity Fair Night for Young Hollywood party. List shared pictures from their night together on social media. This is not the first time she has posted images with her beau and did so on the occasion of his birthday too, a few weeks ago.

Have a look at the pictures here

Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List in Cobra Kai

In the series, the duo starts out as friends in the second season of the popular show and then become enemies when they switch dojos. The show then traces their journey as they each become All-Valley Karate Champions by the end of the fourth season of the show that initially premiered in 2018.

Image: Instagram/@peytonlist