Cobra Kai Season 2 Cast And All The Main Characters That They Play On Screen

Cobra Kai is finally getting a third season in 2021 as Netflix recently acquired the rights to the series. The first two seasons of Cobra Kai were streamed on Youtube's premium platform, YouTube Red, but the show failed to meet expectations on the platform and was put on hold by the producers. Cobra Kai is an action comedy-drama series that is a continuation of The Karate Kid movie series. Here is a look at the cast of Cobra Kai Season 2.

Cobra Kai Season 2 cast

Ralph Macchio

Ralph Macchio was the actor who played the role of Daniel LaRusso in the original Karate Kid trilogy. Ralph returned to play the role of Daniel several years later in Cobra Kai, which is a sequel series to The Karate Kid. In Cobra Kai, Daniel is married and in his fifties with a wife and two children. He also runs his own dojo Miyagi-Do, named after his old mater Miyagi.

William Michael Zabka

Similar to Ralph Macchio, William Michael Zabka also played a prominent role in the original Karate Kid movie. William Michael Zabka played the role of Johnny Lawrence in 1984's The Karate Kid. In the original film, Johnny Lawrence was a bully and an antagonist who fought against Daniel LaRusso. However, in Cobra Kai, Johnny is in his 50s and is struggling to move on with his life. He reopens his old dojo, Cobra Kai, to teach karate to a new generation of students.

Courtney Henggeler

Courtney Henggeler plays the role of Daniel LaRusso's wife, Amanda LaRusso. Courtney is most known for her role in Cobra Kai, but she has also played a popular supporting role in The Big Bang Theory. In The Big Bang Theory, Courtney Henggeler played the adult version of Sheldon Cooper's twin sister, Missy.

Xolo Maridueña

Xolo Maridueña plays the role of Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. Miguel Diaz is an asthmatic child who wants to learn karate to fight off his bullies. Johnny Lawrence reopens the Cobra Kai dojo after he is persuaded to do so by Miguel. Diaz is also Johnny's very first student in the show.

Tanner Buchanan

Tanner Buchanan plays Robby Keene, Johnny Lawrence's estranged son. Johnny abandoned his girlfriend and son after the death of his mother. Due to this reason, Robby hates his father and will do anything to destroy him and the Cobra Kai dojo.

Mary Mouser

Mary Mouser features as Daniel LaRusso's eldest daughter, Samantha LaRusso. Samantha initially forms a romantic relationship with Miguel. However, Samantha's affiliation with her father's dojo creates a rift between the two and they eventually break up. Samantha then starts learning karate in her father's dojo and becomes Robby Keene's ally.

