'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Ralph Macchio On Thomas Griffith Returning To 'Karate Kid' Franchise

The news of Thomas Ian Griffith playing Terry Silver once again for the fourth season of Cobra Kai has been announced via a teaser and official poster. After which, executive producer and lead actor Ralph Macchio was asked to share his thoughts on the return of Thomas as Terry. Find out what Ralph Macchio had to say about the casting and more details about the show.

Ralph Macchio opens up about Thomas Griffith returning to Cobra Kai season 4

Thomas Ian Griffith played Terry Silver in the 1989 movie The Karate Kid Part III. He is now all set to reprise his role of Silver in the ongoing sequel series to the movie franchise titled Cobra Kai. The fourth season of the show will feature Griffith and it will stream on Netflix, worldwide.

Talking about Thomas' return to the franchise, Ralph Macchio who plays the lead role of Daniel LaRusso told The Wrap that the makers have discussed the character's arcs and decided that not too many details will be shared at once. He mentioned that the show is planned in a way that when the original stars make guest appearances, it looks natural and keeps the fans hooked.

The return of Terry Silver takes place after Macchio's character returned to Japan in season 3 and met some of his older friends and foes. Ralph further disclosed that the return of Terry Silver was long due and the timings as well as the impact of his return on the storyline, were under discussions. Talking about Thomas Griffith's character, Ralph said, “It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera”.

Further on, he said that Thomas is really wonderful to be around and that he texted the latter on Thursday morning and welcomed him back. Macchio said he wrote, “Strap in. Life’s about to change. Welcome to the dojo” in his message and Griffith replied with kind words; unlike his on-screen character. As per The Karate Kid Part III, Terry Silver was the man who started the Cobra Kai dojo along with John Kreese.

Image: Still from the Cobra Kai season 4 teaser

