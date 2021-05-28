Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Creates An Uproar; Fans Speculate Season To 'get Extreme'

Cobra Kai is one of the well-known martial arts comedy-drama series and is based on the original The Karate Kid movie. Created by Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, the series has successfully aired three seasons and is now gearing up for Cobra Kai season 4. Netflix recently dropped in the Cobra Kai Season 4 teaser that left all the fans amazed and began speculating what would happen in the new season of the show.

Cobra Kai Season 4 teaser out

Cobra Kai Season 4 teaser was released a couple of hours ago that showcased the return of the character Terry Silver in the show. In the teaser, a man can be seen with his back facing the camera and wearing a black suit with his hair tied in a ponytail. He can also be seen saying, “A man can’t stand, he can’t fight. A man can’t breathe, he can’t fight. A man can’t see, he can’t fight.”. He later states that ‘extreme situations require extreme measures. A message then flashes on the screen that leaves the fans thrilled- ‘Now the real pain begins’. While the exact Cobra Kai season 4 release date hasn’t been set, it is expected to release this year between the months of October and December.

Fans' reactions

Many of the fans were eagerly waiting to receive some information regarding the Cobra Kai season 4 teaser, release date, etc and as the teaser dropped, they were all overwhelmed by its thrill. Many of them stated that they were looking forward to seeing what the return of Terry Silver’s character will bring to the show while others agreed to the tag line that the real pain would surely begin in Cobra Kai season 4. Some of the fans also commented that the revival of the series hit all the nostalgia heartstrings and still able to subvert expectations while keeping things fresh. Some of the fans also praised the show and stated that they bring back the characters with more complexity as they move the story forward. Some of them also added how dialogues in the Cobra Kai Season 4 teaser speak volumes and they could not wait further to watch the show. Many of the fans were also amazed at the fact that the show had managed to get better with every season and applauded the makers for doing an amazing job. Take a look at some of the fans reactions after they watched the Cobra Kai Season 4 teaser.

IMAGE: STILL FROM COBRA KAI SEASON 4 TEASER

