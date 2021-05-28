Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Shows Thomas Ian Griffith Return As 'Terry Silver'; Watch

The teaser for the martial arts comedy-drama Cobra Kai Season 4 was released on Thursday, May 27. The teaser showed the return of Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, who was hinted to return in the season 3 finale. Silver is War veteran and the ruth ruthless founder of the Cobra Kai dojo who has also served as the main antagonist for The Karate Kid Part III.

A look at Terry Silver in Cobra Kai season 4 teaser

In the Cobra Kai season 4 teaser, Terry Silver was seen in the signature pony and wearing a black blazer while standing in a dark room. A voiceover echoes some classic lines from The Karate Kid Part III. Terry's fierce voice narrates his teachings for his students that is " A man can't stand, he can't fight. A man can't breathe, he can't fight. A man can't see, he can't fight". These are his mantras which her uses are words of power for his students to win tournaments with all their might even if it means fighting as dirty as possible.

In the 23-second teaser, Terry's voice deepens and he says "Extreme situations require extreme measures". Then the video zooms in to the back of Terry's head and then instead of him narrating, the teaser showed his iconic line: "Now the real pain begins." The synopsis for the teaser shared by Netflix suggests "Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV". There was anticipation about Terry's return when in last season's finale when the flashbacks showed John Kreese saving Silver's life during a war. He is then seen staring at his photo and calls an old friend from Vietnam War, as per Deadline.

About Cobra Kai season 4 cast

Cobra Kai, which launched in 2018, is set in the world of The Karate Kid films and shows the scenario 34 years later when Johnny Lawrence decided to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo. Both Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprised their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny respectively from the 1984 film and they rekindle their old rivalry. The series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, and Martin Kove. While the third season premiered on Netflix in January 2021, the Cobra Kai season 4 is expected to release by the end of this year.

IMAGE: STILL FROM COBRA KAI TEASER

