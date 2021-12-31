Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date: When Will Season 5 Of Cobra Kai Come Out On Netflix?

Cobra Kai is undoubtedly one of Netflix' most popular shows. With its new season arriving on Netflix today i.e on Dec 31, 2021. The incredible news is that Cobra Kai season 5 is now in progress and ahead of season 4's premiere, the arrival of season 5 has already created a buzz on social media. So, here we bring you every detail about the release of Cobra Kai season 5.

What is the Cobra Kai series all about?

Cobra Kai is a comedy-drama series that is a sequel to the original iconic show The Karate Kid written by Robert Mark Kamen and directed by John G. Avildsen. Cobra Kai happens thirty years later after the Karate Kid trilogy and it revolves around an ageing Johnny Lawrence, who's stepped once again into the universe of karate after saving a bullied high schooler named Miguel.

Will there be Cobra Kai season 5?

In an interview with Screen Rant, Cobra Kai co-creator Josh Heald confirmed that they have finished shooting for season 5, adding to which he said:

“We can't believe we've filmed two seasons of the show this year. In our minds, it's crazy to believe how far ahead of the story we are than what the audience has seen so far."

Cobra Kai season 5 release date?

The makers of the show still haven't unveiled the release date of the show. But considering its release history of last seasons, we can speculate that season 5 might hit the floors next year in December. But as the new instalment has wrapped up with the shooting, we might expect the new season to come a little earlier.

What can you expect in Cobra Kai season 5?

The plot for Season 5 will largely hinge upon where things left off in Season 4, but Josh Heald dropped hints about what we can expect in season 5, in his interview with Screen Rant he said-

“Season 5 is another enormous season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven't seen before yet on the show.”

The show has great numbers in terms of viewership and it is absolutely a fan favourite and they are all excited for the series.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KOBRAKAISERIES