'Cobra Kai' Season 5 To Premiere On Netflix From THIS Date; Makers Drop New Trailer

Cobra Kai fans were in for a sweet surprise as makers announced the premiere date of the series' fifth instalment, while also dropping a teaser trailer alongside it. The martial arts show, which has locked September 9 as its release date on Netflix, starts off immediately after the last season's conclusion as John Kreese still remains in jail after being framed for assault, while his friend turned foe Terry Silver takes on the expansion of the Cobra Kai karate.

In Cobra Kai, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from The Karate Kid franchise. It also stars Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, and Martin Kove in pivotal roles.

'Cobra Kai' Season 5 premiere date and trailer revealed

The two-minute-long teaser starts with myriad shots of Cobra Kai's victory at the 51st Annual All Valley Karate Championship, with the introduction of a 'whole valley of full Dojos'.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

Season 5 also showcases the search for Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), who left for Mexico City to find the whereabouts of his biological father. Johnny and his son, Robby Keene will be seen rushing to Mexico to locate him, with Robby not being aware of the purpose of the trip. Apart from the intriguing storyline, the series will be packed with high-octane action and fight sequences.

Cobra Kai has been written and executively produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg under their company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett are also onboard as executive producers for Westbrook Entertainment, alongside Susan Ekins and Sony Pictures Television. Set 34 years after The Karate Kid saga, Cobra Kai's first four seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

(Image: @cobrakaiseries/Instagram)