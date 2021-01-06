'Cobra Kai' Wallpapers To Reminisce The Show’s Third Season; Check Out

Cobra Kai, the official remake of the blockbuster Karate Kid, has been garnering massive popularity. The show that made its big debut on YouTube premium, only to be ignored, has now finally earned its recognition, thanks to its quantum leap to Netflix. The 3rd season of the show was released on January 1, 2021, in India and has been at the top 10 on Netflix ever since.

In the millennial era, a success of the show can be gauged by the number of memes it has garnered. In this case, the explosion of memes does not need to be explained. The American martial arts-comedy has garnered a strong fan following ever since its inception and is winning hearts day by day. To celebrate the success of the third season, here are some epic Cobra Kai wallpapers for those missing the show already.

Cobra Kai Wallpaper

Images' Source: Wallpaper Cave

Gizmodo described Cobra Kai season 3 to be the show's most nostalgic and entertaining season yet. The gut-clenching action is a given but this time, the focus is said to be much more on the characters' relationship with each other. Fans, in general, have been very enthusiastic about the show's 3rd season.

Whoever crafted Johnny's Facebook message on #CobraKai season 3 deserves an Emmy. (I especially loved the hilarious callback to Johnny thinking "Plantain" is a Spanish word.) pic.twitter.com/iErjNs0bup — Jay Thomas (@GroundhogJay_) January 3, 2021

Ending to #CobraKai season 3 was amazing. Cant wait for next season pic.twitter.com/hVQhhM2NfA — Justin Rogers (@foreverjollyjc) January 3, 2021

Gearing up for Season 4

Speaking with TV Line, Josh Heald, the co-showrunner and the executive producer of Cobra Kai touched upon his future plan for the show's ending. “We have an endgame in our head. We’ve had one for quite some time, and it’s not in Season 4. It’s well beyond that. In our minds, we have seasons’ worth of story that is necessary to tell before we get to that endgame. That will be a discussion going forward with our new partners at Netflix. Can we write to that endgame? Can we know that it’s coming? That’s not always the case with television and we respect that. For now, we’re continuing to write at the same speed and with the same path that we set out with from the beginning.” All in all, fans can be relieved as there are many more seasons coming their way. Until then, fans can make the most of Cobra Kai wallpaper.

