'Cobra Kai's' LaRusso Mansion Hits The Market For Sale, Priced At $2.65 Million

Popular Netflix show Cobra Kai's fans will be glad to hear this. The mansion in which the LaRusso family lives in the show is now up for sale in the market. The Cobra Kai mansion is in Marietta, Georgia. The mansion has hit the market for $2.65 million.

The 6 bedroom and 6.5 bathroom mansion used in the show Cobra Kai is now up for sale. The 9,214-square-foot home is covered around 1.1-acres. The so-called Villa Flora mansion features a Tuscan design that is inspired by the owners' trip to Italy. According to a report by FOXBusiness, legendary golfer Arnold Palmer and two former presidents of the U.S have already initiated some offers to have an opportunity to own the mansion. Outside the property's bedrooms, bathrooms, and eat-in kitchen, the listing says that the property has many other rooms including a two-story-entrance foyer, a dining room that can accommodate seats of over 12 guests, a bonus room, a game room, a family room, office, sunroom, and workshop. There are three fireplaces on the property and a wood-burning stove.

The mansion has been featured in plenty of scenes in Cobra Kai, the most notable scene was the Season 3 finale when there was a fight between Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang in which the mansion was destroyed. The mansion has some very unique features, besides the Mediterranean-styled home, the property also has a three-car garage, several carport spaces, and a swimming pool. Other unique features include a skylit courtyard, a large rustic shower featuring a wooden door, and a stone exterior in a large bathroom that has a sitting area and large copper bathtub. The walk-in closets have a wet bar and cathedral ceilings. The mansion was built in the year 2008 and was last sold the same year for $525,000. After 2008, it was up for sale again in 2017 and was priced at $2,395,000. In March 2018, the price dropped to 2 million before rising up to 2.65 million on Monday. Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty agents Chad Carrodus and Jere Metcalf are looking over the sale of the listing.

Promo Image Source: Zillow Gone Wild's Instagram