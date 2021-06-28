'Cold Case' New Promo: Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran As ACP Satyajith In This Upcoming Film

Cold Case is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of June 2021. The film, which would soon hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. While fans have already been drooling over the trailer of the film, the creators shared another dialogue promo of Cold Case two days prior to its release. Read further to know more about the promo and Cold Case release date.

Cold Case dialogue promo

Amazon Prime Video India dropped a new dialogue promo of the upcoming Malayalam film Cold Case to heighten the suspense and mayhem of this investigative crime drama film. The promo saw Prithviraj Sukumaran as ACP Satyajith. He immersed himself in an investigation with limited evidence. The 40 seconds video had ACP Satyajith trying to solve a case. He explained to his team how they need to find out answers to six major questions to solve the case. The six questions were, 'Who is the victim?, When?, How?, Where?, What was the intention that led the killer to commit such a brutal crime?, and Who is the killer?'

Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to his Twitter handle to share the latest dialogue promo of the film. In the tweet, the Naam Shabana actor wrote, "Only the truth can put an end to this endless list of questions". He then asked his fans to watch the film on June 30 and wrote, "Watch #ColdCaseOnPrime June 30, @PrimeVideoIN".

Details about Cold Case

Cold Case is an upcoming Malayalam crime investigation film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as ACP Satyajith. The film is produced by Anto Joseph under his production banner Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios. Jomon T. John and Shameer Muhammed are also co-producing the movie along with Anto. The film is directed by Tanu Balak while Sreenath V Nath wrote it. Cold Case also stars Aditi Balan, Anil Nedumangad, Suchitra Pillai, and Priyaa Chandramouli. The plot of the film revolves around a complex murder case taken over by ACP Satyajith. Satyajith's investigation takes turn when he experiences some external supernatural powers' emergence in the case. Take a look at Cold Case trailer.

