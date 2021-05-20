'Contract Marriage' Stars Gen Hoshino And Yui Aragaki Are Getting Married For Real

Actors Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki, who played the role of lovers in a hit Japanese TV show called Contract Marriage, are getting married in real life. Gen Hoshino took to Instagram to share the exciting news of his marriage with Yui Aragaki. The dates for the wedding haven’t been revealed yet.

Gen Hoshino took to Instagram to share a joint statement by him and Yui Aragaki. In the post, he talked about his marriage and said: “We would like to announce that we, Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki, are getting married and we hope that you will continue to warmly support us both.” He added, "We hope to work together to build a calm happy life. As an individual, I would like to continue to face up to each and every one of the jobs I take up, be it in music, acting or writing, with sincerity, more than ever.” Take a look at the post below.

Aragaki and Hoshino worked together in the 2016 comedy project called Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsuo or It’s Shameful to Run, but it Works. In the show, they entered as roommates in a contractual marriage. The story highlighted the dilemma of Japanese society where people are increasingly holding off on marriage and children, resulting in one of the lowest birth rates in the world. According to a report by AP, the show is based on a manga comic that also highlighted the perennial gender inequalities of Japan. The heroine has a university degree but loses her job without better opportunities and decides to work as a housekeeper. The relationship that develops is of comfortable mutual respect and is devoid of fiery eroticism.

The Contract Marriage stars have worked on many projects previously. Hoshino is an award-winning recording and touring musician who has starred in many movies. He was last seen in The Voice of Sin, which was released in 2020. Yui Aragaki is a fashion model and actor. She has featured in some popular ads for brands like Uniqlo and Toyota.

