Coolie No 1, Chhalaang, & Durgavati Among 9 Movies That Will Premiere On Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video is all set to release nine new films that fall into different genres and languages. These new direct-to-OTT films span across five languages and have been scheduled to premiere after October 15, 2020, following the success of films like Gulabo Sitabo and CU Soon. The list includes much-anticipated films like Coolie No. 1, Chhalaang, Durgavati, Middle Class Melodies, Maara, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja and Halal Love Story. Director and content head of Amazon Prime Video, Vijay Subramaniam has been quite elated about the upcoming plan owing to the tremendous response they received previously.

New films in the direct-to-OTT list

Amazon Prime Video will soon have nine fresh direct-to-OTT films that will span across five languages. The streaming platform decided to go forward with such releases after the success of the first wave of direct-to OTT films which included entertaining pieces like Sufiyum Sujatayum, Penguin, and CU Soon, amongst others. These films gained viewership from close to 4000 cities and towns, situated in various parts of the country.

South Indian language films and series gained around 50% viewership from various cities outside their home state. The films were also successful in close to 180 countries and territories. Bollywood films Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, which had a direct-to-OTT release, went on to become the most-watched movies in India while also gaining the ‘most-watched Hindi movie globally’ title.

Amazon Prime Video director and Head of the content department, Vijay Subramaniam, spoke about the upcoming films and revealed a few details on the decision made. He was of the stance that gripping content transcends geographical boundaries. The audience is always looking for good entertainment, and good content easily finds an audience. He believed the success of the streaming platform’s first wave of direct-to-service movie premieres is a testament to the ‘good content’ fact. He also stated that they have been committed to offering the customers a selection of riveting movies, cinematically produced, across a wide range of genres and languages.

Another official from Amazon Prime Video, Gaurav Gandhi believed that the disruptive, pioneering format of ‘Direct-to-Digital’ movies has been a game-changer in the way films are watched in India. He said that more than 50 per cent of viewership of their Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam ‘Direct-to-Digital’ titles came from outside of the respective home states, which represents of how digital distribution can expand the audience for great content. He also stated that they have been quite excited about the upcoming premieres.

Halal Love Story (Malayalam)- 15th October 2020

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja (Kannada)- 29th October 2020

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)- 30th October 2020

Chhalaang (Hindi)- 13th November 2020

Manne Number 13 (Kannada)- 19th November 2020

Middle Class Melodies (Telugu)- 20th November 2020

Durgavati (Hindi)- 11th December 2020

Maara (Tamil)-17th December 2020

Coolie No 1 (Hindi)- 25th December 2020

