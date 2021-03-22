'Country Comfort' Cast: All About The Katharine McPhee-Foster Starrer Comedy TV Series

Quick links:
Country Comfort is an American comedy TV series featuring Katharine Foster. The show recently streamed on Netflix on March 19, 2021. The TV series was created by writer Caryn Lucas who is known for Miss Congeniality. The show takes through the life of the protagonist Bailey as she tries to start her music career, in the process she incidentally becomes a part of Beau's family as their nanny. The first season of the sitcom is narrated in 10 episodes. The show features actor-singer Katherine McPhee as the lead who is known for her performance in American Idol season 5. Read on to know more about the Country Comfort cast.
The cast of Country Comfort season 1 includes actors like Katharine Hope McPhee Foster. She plays the main protagonist in the series. She is known for her performance as Karen Cartwright in Smash. She is also known for her work as Paige Dineen in Scorpion as well as being the runner up in American Idol 5.
The Country Comfort cast includes Eddie Cibrian. He plays the role of a widower in the show. Eddie is actually married to the country music singer LeAnn Rimes. He has also portrayed as Cole Deschanel in Sunset Beach, as Jimmy Doherty in The Watch, and as Captain Ryan Slade in Rosewood.
Actor Janet Varney plays the role of Summer in the tv series. She portrays the role of Beau's girlfriend who is jealous of Bailey. Janet is known for voicing Korra in The Legend of Korra. She also portrayed as Evie Barret in Stan Against Evil and as Becca Barbara in You're the Worst.
Eric Balfour plays the role of Boone, who is Bailey's ex-boyfriend. He was last seen in Six Feet Under as Gabe Dimas. He also appeared as Duke Crocker in Haven and as Jarrod in Skyline.
Country Comfort tells the story of an aspiring young country singer whose life shifts in an unexpected direction when she gets fired from the bar she had been working with. Later that night, when rain riots the city, she seeks help from a nearby house for shelter and eventually gets mistaken for a nanny. Things take a turn when she chooses to become a nanny for a widower's five children.
