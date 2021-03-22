Country Comfort Updates: Will There Be A Season 2 Of The Netflix Sitcom?

Sitcoms are slowly going out of style on TV networks across the world. However, Netflix has doubled down on producing the sitcom-style content for its streaming platform with a relative amount of success. Their sitcom based shows like The Ranch, Fuller House, Trailer Park Boys have seen a lot of positive response. Netflix's latest sitcom comes in the form of a show called Country Comfort. CC is a musical TV show set in the 80s that follows the story of an aspiring singer Bailey Hart a family of kids she babysits. The show has received a fairly positive critical reception. Read on to know - will there be a season 2 of Country Comfort.

Will There Be A Season 2 Of Country Comfort?

As of now, Netflix hasn't announced any official plans for Country Comfort Season 2. Season 1 of the show came out recently on March 19 with a total of 10 episodes. It will be a while before Netflix makes a decision on whether they are going to proceed with another season for the show. Streaming service Netflix usually waits for a period of eight weeks to analyse how well a particular show is doing. Based on the viewership of the show, Netflix may announce the renewal for a new season. However, if the show becomes really popular, Netflix may renew it for a second season very soon. As for the release date of Season 2 if it is announced, the show will most likely come back in 2022.

Country Comfort Season 1

The first season of the show follows the story of Baily Hart an aspiring country singer. The show starts with her boyfriend Boon breaking up with her and leaves Baily at an emotionally low point. With a failing career in music, Bailey takes up a position as a nanny to five talented children of a cowboy named Beau. It's revealed that Beau's wife died two years prior to the event of the show. Over the duration of the show, the kids come to like Bailey like their own family. Each new episode brings wholesome moments of music and bonding. If you're looking for a fun lighthearted show to watch, you should check out Country Comfort. Stay tuned for more news on upcoming Netflix shows.