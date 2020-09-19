T'gana Court Puts Stay On Release Of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund', Cites Copyright Issue

The release of Amitabh Bachchan's film Jhund has been stayed by the Kukatpally Court in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, Amarujala reports state. The film is accused of copyright infringement. The court has said that the film should not be streamed on any OTT platform.

The film is directed by Nagraj Manjule. The suit was filed by Hyderabad-based independent filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar in the court of Additional District Judge Ranga Reddy in Miyapur, Telangana. He had accused the film of copyright infringement.

The story is based on the story of Vijay Burse, the founder and coach of the NGO 'Slum Soccer Foundation'. He was also the coach of Akhilesh Paul, who became slum soccer. According to reports, the story of Vijay is not possible without Akhilesh Paul and its rights are with Nandi Chinni Kumar.

According to Nandi, in 2017, he bought the rights to make a film on the life of Akhilesh Paul. Akhilesh was born in a township in Nagpur and was addicted to drugs, but had a keen interest in football. On the strength of his hard work and passion, he became the captain of India in the Homeless World Cup.

