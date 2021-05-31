Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Recreate Ross & Monica Dance Routine; Fans Say 'this Is Epic'

FRIENDS' Monica Geller aka Courteney Cox recently surprised fans when she recreated the iconic Ross and Monica's dance routine from season 6, episode 10, The One With the Routine. On May 30, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the video, wherein she is seen executing the routine alongside musician Ed Sheeran. Sharing the recreation of Ross and Monica's dance routine on social media, Courteney Cox said, "Just some routine dancing with a friend".

Courteney Cox recreates Ross and Monica dance routine with Ed Sheeran

As seen in Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran's dance video, the stars perfectly recreated the iconic Ross and Monica's dance routine. However, they failed to accomplish the end of this dance. In the original dance routine, Ross picks up Monica and the sibling duo ends their routine with a dramatic air pose.

As seen in Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran's routine, the former misses the jump and falls off. Here, Cox stunned in an all-black outfit, a black shirt and black pants. On the other hand, Ed Sheeran wore a white tee, layered with a brown jacket and sported denim pants. Watch Ross and Monica's dance routine recreated by Courteney and Ed Sheeran.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran's dance video. Several celebs also reacted to the recreation of iconic Ross and Monica's dance routine. Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco commented, "This is EPIC", while Schitt's Creek's Sarah Levy added, "I’ve never been more jealous of anything in my life". TV personality Joel Taylor wrote, "Well, there’s no more internet...because it just exploded!".

One of the fans commented, "Bro this is the most unexpected crossover ever", while another added, "Courteney when you and David are going to record The Routine for us ?". A fan page commented, "breaking the internet once again and it seems perfect to me! you’re the most iconic EVER". Courteney Cox's Instagram video was watched by over six million Instagram users. Take a look at some more fans' comments below.

FRIENDS cast

The popular sitcom was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The series aired on NBC and is currently streaming on Netflix. FRIENDS cast featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in the lead roles. The cast members returned for a reunion special aired on HBO Max and on ZEE5 in India on May 27, 2021.

