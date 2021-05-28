Courteney Cox Takes Trip Down Memory Lane Post FRIENDS Reunion: "Feels Like Yesterday"

The entire original cast of FRIENDS - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - returned for an unscripted special, in which the group looked back at the series' best moments and why it was such a universal hit in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Recently, Courteney Cox shared a transformation video of herself on Instagram after the FRIENDS Reunion went live. The actress recreated one of her looks from the show in the video.

Courteney Cox takes a trip down memory lane

Courteney Cox shared a video in which she could be seen recreating a look from the show. Cox wore a denim overall with red t-shirt and posed in the same way as she did in the original photo. While sharing the video, the actress wrote "Feels like yesterday…" and also used the hashtags #tbt and #friendsreunion. The FRIENDS Reunion recently started streaming from 27th May onwards and fans saw their favourite characters one last time on the big screen together. Courteney Cox in FRIENDS played the role of Monica Geller.

Fans react to Courteney Cox's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Courteney Cox's Instagram post and gushed about the actress' performance in the show as Monica Geller. One fan wrote "Courteney, you're such an amazing actress and portrayed Monica so well. We love you so much, thank you for everything and making us laugh so many times... way more than SEVEN times." While another fan wrote that they cried like a baby while watching the reunion and thanked the actress for doing the reunion. Another fan wrote a lengthy comment saying that the 6 of the main cast of the show gave them support when they needed it the most.

All about the FRIENDS Reunion

The series first went on air in 1994 and was live till 2004, lasting for 10 seasons. The show is often credited to have propelled the career of its main cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The rumours about the reunion emerged first back in 2019 and were later confirmed in 2020. Along with its original cast that returned for the reunion special, many celebs also made a guest appearance. Some of the celebs included singer Justin Bieber, Korean boyband BTS, singer Lady Gaga, actress Mindy Kaling, Resse Witherspoon and many more.

IMAGE: COURTENEY COX'S INSTAGRAM

