Cowboy Bebop Live-action Adaptation Premiere Date On Netflix Teased By Stars

The live-action adaptation of the Japanese anime series Cowboy Bebop, created by Hajime Yatate, is underway. Ever since the announcement of the series’ wrap up was made, fans have been anticipating an update about its release date. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for the fans, Cowboy Bebop's release date was hinted at by the show’s cast recently.

Cowboy Bebop's release date teased by the cast

On Netflix’s Geetked Weekend’s second day, the cast of the show John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda made an appearance and dropped the hint on when the show is set to premiere. In the video, the three of them jammed to Yoko Kanno’s theme song Tank. In the end, it was announced the series will release on Netflix this fall. The confirmed date has not been revealed yet. The caption of the video also revealed another exciting news for the fans. The caption read, “Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed...Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall.”

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed...Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6lHZQcoFR6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Cowboy Bebop on Netflix

The show is developed by André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner and is written by the comic book writer Christopher Yost. The cast includes some of the most sought-after Hollywood actors namely John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, and Elena Satine. The plot of the show revolves around a group of rowdy bounty hunters who are on the mission of hunting down criminals across the galaxy. The filming of the show was wrapped in the month of March this year. It is also the joint production venture between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. It is a 10-episode series that fans are highly looking forward to.

John Cho’s accident on the sets of Cowboy Bebop

According to a report by Deadline, John Cho was involved in a ‘freak accident’ during the filming of the show in New Zealand. The actor sustained a knee injury. John had to undergo surgery for the same and was flown back to Los Angeles. This caused the makers to halt the filming for about seven to nine months. When John sustained the injury, a few episodes were already shot.

