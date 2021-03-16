‘Cowboy Bebop’ Live Action Cast: List Of Actors Who Are A Part Of The Anime Adaptation

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop is a live-action scientific series that is adapted from the anime series of the same name. Directed by André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, the series will have 10 episodes in the first season and is scheduled to release sometime later in 2021. The official synopsis of the series on IMDb reads, "A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world - for the right price." Let's meet the cast of ‘Cowboy Bebop' live action series:

‘Cowboy Bebop’ live action cast

The series is about a group of misfit bounty hunters who travel the galaxy on their space ship called the Bebop.

John Cho as Spike Speigel

John will be playing the role of Spike Speigel a bounty hunter born on Mars who has a history of being caught up in violent gang activities. John Cho is known for his role in Star Trek and Harold and Kumar.

Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black

Jet Black is the former bounty hunter partner of John's Spike. Mustafa will be portraying the role of an ex-cop who has a cybernetic arm after an investigation went wrong. Mustafa gained popularity after he played the role of Bushmaster in the Netflix TV show Luke Cage.

Alex Hassell as Vicious

Alex will be playing the role of the main antagonist Vicious and Spike's nemesis in the series. Vicious was once the partner of Spike before they had a falling out. He now is a part of the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate and is a power-hungry gangster. Alex is a theatre artist and has played a role in numerous Shakespearean dramas.

Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine

Daniella will be essaying the role of Faye Valentine a gambling addict who is in a debt due to her addiction. Faye has spent 54 years in suspended animation after a space shuttle incident. She has played small roles in the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Mercy Black on Netflix.

Elena Satine as Julia

Julia is a mysterious beautiful woman from Spike's past. Elena will be portraying the role of Julia a beautiful woman who has a complicated history with Spike and Vicious which is about to be unravelled. Elena has played minor roles in television shows like Agents of Shield and Twin Peaks.

The shooting of the Netflix Cowboy Bebop ended recently in the past week. Daniella Pineda who plays the role of Faye Valentine in the live-action series took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans. The release date of the Netflix series has not been announced yet.