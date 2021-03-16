‘Cowboy Bebop’ Season 1, One Of The Most Anticipated Netflix Series Wraps Up Production

Cowboy Bebop, one of the anticipated series on Netflix recently wrapped up its production. 'Cowboy Bebop' Season 1 is the live-action adaptation of the anime series of the same name. The series is written by Christopher Yost while Andre Nemec and Jeff Pinker are developing it.

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Season 1 coming soon on Netflix

‘Cowboy Bebop’ live-action casts John Cho, Daniella Pineda, Mustafa Shakir, Alex Hassell, and Elena Satine. Daniella Pineda recently took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of the series completing its production. Daniella, who will play the role of Faye Valentine in the series, in her post, wrote that she is coming back on air as season one of the series is finally finished. The actor posed in a Cowboy Bebop t-shirt while clicking a mirror selfie.

Netflix Cowboy Bebop has had a rollercoaster ride when it comes to its production. Season one of the upcoming series was announced long back in June 2017. Post the announcement of the series' development, Netflix ordered for a 10-episode season in November 2018. About six months later Daniella Pineda, Mustafa Shakir, Alex Hassell and John Cho were cast for the series. Months later, the production started in New Zealand.

The filming of the show ended abruptly in October 2019, after a few episodes were finished since John Cho suffered a severe knee injury while shooting and was in need of surgery. The filming faced another halt due to the Global COVID-19 Pandemic. According to a report by Deadline, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Season 1 was fortunate to be one of the five series that were granted New Zealand border exemptions in July 2021. The filming of the show resumed in late September.

More about Netflix Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is the live-action adaptation of the Japanese science-fiction animated series of the same name. The Japanese animated television series first came in 1998 and ran for one year. The plot of the animated series revolved around the Inter-Solar System Police who set up a contract system with bounty hunters to chase criminals due to the rising crime rate. The bounty hunters used to work from the spaceship named Bebop.

Promo Image Source: Cowboy Bebop Official's Instagram