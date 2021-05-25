'Cowboys And Aliens' Cast: Daniel Craig And Others In Pivotal Roles

The sci-fi film Cowboys and Aliens released on July 29, 2011. The film was based on the 2006 book of the same name by Scott Mitchell Rosenberg. The plot of the film revolves around three distinct people who form an ally to save a town from an alien's invasion. Jon Favreau directed the film while Brian Grazer, Alex Kurtzman, Ron Howard, Scott Mitchell Rosenberg, and Roberto Orci co-produced it. Cowboys and Aliens cast several award-winning actors. Here's a list of the cast of Cowboys And Aliens and the roles they played.

'Cowboys and Aliens' Cast

Daniel Craig as Jake Lonergan

Daniel Craig played the lead role in the film. He essayed the character of Jake Lonergan, an outlaw who has lost his memory. When he gets arrested and is taken to another town in San Diego, a troupe of aliens invades the town. Jake, with the help of a metal band on his wrist, fights the aliens and protects the people of the town. When he starts getting a flashback of his life, he realises that he has been in some of the places before. Daniel Craig, who is known for playing James Bond, had a series of action-packed shots in the film.

Harrison Ford as Colonel Woodrow Dolarhyde

Harrison Ford essayed the role of a powerful cattleman named Colonel Woodrow Dolarhyde in the film. His son Percy came to his town arrested with Jake. When Woodrow asks for Percy and Jake's release, aliens invade his town. Woodrow later helps Jake in fighting against the aliens. Woodrow also rescues Jake from the aliens.

Olivia Wilde as Ella Swenson

Olivia Wilde played the much important role of a mysterious traveller named Ella Swenson. While fighting against the aliens, she loses her life. However, she returns to life and reveals that she belongs to another alien race who has come to save the earth. She helps Jake and Woodrow with their fight against the aliens and ultimately puts an end to the invasion. By the end of the film, Ella sacrifices her life and saves Jake from the weapon on his wrist.

