Everything You Need To Know About The Cast From The Voot Special Series 'Crackdown'

Crackdown on Voot has been gaining much attention online for its storyline and performances. The actors from the series also are being praised for their impeccable action sequences and the thrilling narrative. Thus, here is a look at the cast and the characters that the actors played on-screen for Crackdown.

Crackdown web series cast and characters

Saqib Saleem as Riyaaz Pathan

Saqib Saleem has been a part of a few action-based movies. In Crackdown, the actor goes on to play the role of the protagonist. The actor looks fearless and brutal in the trailer of the series. Fans last saw him in the blockbuster film Race 3 alongside Salman Khan. He is currently being praised for his role in the series and has been garnering positive reviews from his fans.

Shriya Pilgaonkar as Divya

Shriya Pilgaonkar has been in the digital space for quite sometime now. The actor has been a part of a number of hit series on different OTT platforms. In Crackdown, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Divya plays a vital role. Her character is layered and quite interesting as per the viewers of the show.

Iqbal Khan as Zorawar

Iqbal Khan is a popular name in television and has starred in numerous popular dramas. In Crackdown, Iqbal was praised for the intensity that he brought to his character Zorawar.

Waluscha De Sousa as Garima

Waluscha De Sousa has worked in a few films in the past. The two films she worked in turned out to be mega-blockbusters. The actor has worked with South legend Mohanlal in his 2019 film Lucifer. She also worked in his 2016 hit film Fan. Thus, fans of the actor were eager to watch her in Crackdown essaying a pivotal role.

Ankur Bhatia as Tariq

Ankur Bhatia too is no stranger to the OTT platform and has been a part of several web series. He was also a part of Aarya in 2020. The actor worked alongside Sushmita Sen in the series and was highly praised for his role. In Crackdown, the actor plays a pivotal role and thus fans praised him for his performance yet again.

