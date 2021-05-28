'Crash Landing On You' And Other Similar Romantic K-Dramas That You Might Like To Binge On

Crash Landing On You is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The series, through its romantic plotline, explores the differences between Northern and Southern factions of Korea in terms of lifestyle as well as customs, in addition to the political scenario. Crash Landing On You cast is seen telling the story of a billionaire heiress accidentally landing up on the other side of the Korean border and eventually finding asylum in the house of a North Korean military official. Crash Landing On You review(s) by many have described the shoe as "A poignant and a multi-layered love saga", amongst others. If you're someone who likes romantic shows and movies like Crash Landing on You, the following list of K-Dramas that are similar to it might be of interest to you. Read on for more.

1) Hey Ghost, Let's Fight

Hey Ghost, Let's Fight tells the story of a partnership, and potentially a brewing love angle, between an exorcist and a spirit, who eventually becomes the exorcist's roommate and colleague. The show stars Kim So-Hyun as the titular spirit and sees Ok Taecyeon as Park Bong-pal the exorcist. The series is available on Netflix and has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb.

2) Memories Of Alhambra

Memories Of Alhambra is a fantasy romantic drama series that is the saga of an investment firm executive, who, while looking for the mysterious creator of a one-of-a-kind AR game, crosses paths with a hostel owner in Spain. Memories Of Alhambra is front-lined by Hyun Bin and Park Shiny-ye. The series, which has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) Something In The Rain

Something In The Rain is centred around a single career woman, who finds a romantic partner in her best friend's younger brother when she tries to reconnect with him after several years. The leading cast members of the show are the likes of Jung Hae-in and Son ye-jin, amongst others. The show, which has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) Radio Romance

Radio Romance is centred on a relatively unskilled writer and the casting coups that she has to pull in order to save her television show from cancellation. In the midst of it all, she ends up falling in love with the people who she didn't expect to. The show, which has a rating of 6.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Missing You

Missing You is a show about the bubbling love story between an emperor and a female communicator of spirits and stars Kim So-Hyun as the latter. The show in itself explores several romantic themes against an elaborate setting of what appears to be a medieval political drama. . The series, which has an IMDb rating of 8.0, is available for streaming on Netflix.

