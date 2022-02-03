'Crash Landing On You' Star Son Ye Jin Talks About Her Role In New Show 'Thirty-Nine'

Touted as one of the most sought-after actors of the South Korean film industry, Son Ye Jin is currently winning the hearts of many through her role of Cha Mi Jo in the new show Thirty-Nine. The show also features notable actors Jeon Mi‑do and Kim Ji‑hyun in lead roles as the drama revolves around three best friends navigating life through whilst on the brink of turning 40 soon. With the trailer receiving much love and fans anticipating the new series, actor Son Ye Jin opened up about her role and how she approached the complex character.

Son Ye Jin on playing Cha Mi Jo in Thirty-Nine

For the unversed, Son Ye Jin is set to play the role of Cha Mi Jo, the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam, in the upcoming light-hearted drama series Thirty-Nine. Being a successful woman with a flourishing career, Mi Jo has achieved everything in her life and is currently enjoying her time with two best friends whilst giving a shot at love. In an interview with Osen, as per Soompi, the 40-year-old actor talked about how she approached the role for the drama and the things that helped her get into the character.

Ye Jin, who recently found international fame in the widely popular K-drama Crash Landing On You, revealed that she liked the script and believed it successfully and sensitively depicted 'life, existence, death, love, and the joys and sorrows of life'. She also admitted being empathetic towards her character and her friends' dealing with things at their particular age. Getting candid about how she approached the role, Ye Jin said, ''I approached Cha Mi Jo thinking that she looks a bit cold and might be more rational than me,''

However, she also had a few reservations while preparing her role as she said, ''I felt limited in expressing her only as a character, so I started filming while thinking, I’m Cha Mi Jo,'' The actor also asserted that she liked all her character's scenes and roles. Interestingly, the actor revealed that she did not prepare anything 'in particular' but ''found music that suits the drama and its emotions, saved it on my playlist, and listened to it while thinking and getting into the mood.”

Directed by Kim Sang-ho and written by Yoo Young-ah, Thirty-Nine starring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi‑do and Kim Ji‑hyun will be released on February 16.

