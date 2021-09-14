Online streaming giant, Netflix, on Tuesday, 14 September 2021, unveiled the trailer of its upcoming docu-series titled Crime Stories: India Detectives. It is a four-part documentary series that follows Bangalore city police as they set about trying to solve four major crimes. The streamer took to their official Twitter handle to drop the trailer. Watch the video below.

Netflix India drops Crime Stories: India Detectives trailer

Real people, true stories, 4 gripping tales of crime.



Crime Stories: India Detectives arrives on 22nd September🚨@Minnow_Films pic.twitter.com/E2YqkUNTgj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 14, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Netflix India released the trailer of their upcoming four-part documentary series, Crime Stories: India Detectives. The OTT platform also revealed that the series will be premiering on September 22. Several snaps from the trailer show the local police conducting their investigations, loading their guns, watching CCTV footage, and chasing after someone outside. Sharing the trailer, Netflix India tweeted, "Real people, true stories, 4 gripping tales of crime. Crime Stories: India Detectives arrives on 22nd September @Minnow_Films."

From murder to kidnapping and extortion, each of the four-film follows a compelling case in the heart of India's Silicon Valley. The series that explores some of the 'most shocking and puzzling crimes that the city has witnessed,' has Jack Warrender attached as series director, while Claire Cahill is credited as series producer. Backed by Minnow Films, Netflix said in a statement that the docu-series gives a sneak peek into the psyche of a suspect and a rare glimpse into the complex as well as challenging inner workings of the four major crime investigations.

Earlier, the streamer dropped a captivating poster of the series. The poster features the leading police officers in the four-part film. They captioned it as, "The crimes are real, the stakes are high, and the chase for the truth is on. Catch the Bengaluru City Police unravel shocking stories of crime in a four-part documentary series. Crime Stories: India Detectives arriving on 22nd September. @Minnow_Films."

The crimes are real, the stakes are high, and the chase for the truth is on.



Catch the Bengaluru City Police unravel shocking stories of crime in a four-part documentary series. Crime Stories: India Detectives arriving on 22nd September.@Minnow_Films pic.twitter.com/soyqM9yhVC — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 14, 2021

Helmed by N Amit and Jack Rampling and produced by Tarun Saldanha, Crime Stories: India Detectives has Morgan Matthews and Fiona Stourton serving as executive producers. Earlier, Minnow Films has bankrolled projects like The Fallen, The Last Survivors, and Bad Boy Billionaires. Netflix has released several hit series such as Ajeeb Daastaans, Bombay Begums, Ray, Feels Like Ishq, Navrasa among others available on their site.

