'Cruel Summer' Actor Olivia Holt Opens Up About What Happened Between Kate And Martin

Cruel Summer's latest episode unveiled the surprising turn of events that led to Kate’s kidnapping. Olivia Holt in Cruel Summer plays the role of Kate and she recently spoke about shooting the pivotal hour, the crucial line of dialogue that led to Kate’s kidnapping and Jeanette, who broke into Martin’s home while Kate was living there. She also revealed whether Kate’s new BFF Mallory is truly her friend.

Olivia Holt opens up about Cruel Summer's big episode

In Cruel Summer's latest episode, as Kate went to the basement to grab a suitcase, Martin locked her up. However, the episode ends with her saying, “I wasn’t always locked in the basement” which leads to a twist in the show. The episode reveals a lot about what happened between Martin and Kate and speaking of the shooting experience with TV Line, Olivia said that they camped out at the shooting location, had lunch, and hung out in a room which felt like shooting a mini-movie.

For the unversed, Kate ran from her home and went to Martin’s house willingly. She stayed there for six months in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl and the assistant principal of her high school. After she tried to break up with him, he left her locked in the basement, becoming her kidnapper. Speaking of the episode, Olivia said that Kate was unintentionally captured by Martin long before he kidnapped her. He never intentionally planned to lock her in the basement but found ways to keep her in the house and made sure that nobody knows that she’s in there.

Next, Olivia spoke about the pivotal scene where Jeanette breaks into the house and steals the snow globe and drops her necklace. However, Kate notices the same but keeps this information to herself. Opening up about the same, Olivia said that Kate found the necklace but cannot say anything to the authorities because she didn’t want anyone to know that she was there. The reason she keeps it to herself is that she is young and doesn’t exactly know what she is doing. “She wants to know, but she isn’t sure, and I think there are parts of her that are twisting things to fit her own narrative, but I don’t think she’s doing it intentionally,” Olivia added.

Further, Olivia also admitted that towards the end of the season, everybody’s questions about the show are going to be answered and they are getting closer to the truth. She said, “But I do think that this part plays a massive part in the twist and the ending. That’s all I’m going to say!”

Speaking of Mallory, she said that the relationship between Kate and Mallory is the “most honest relationship in the show.” While many have unkind theories about Mallory, she said that it was all plotted for the finale. Ultimately, the viewers will see why some of the characters have made the decisions that they’ve made. “I know, right now, Mallory is sort of on everybody’s s—t list, but I think for good reason,” she concluded.

