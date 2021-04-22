Cruel Summer Cast: Are The Actors In The Thriller-drama Series Actually Teenagers?

Cruel Summer is an American teen drama thriller television series created by Bert V. Royal that premiered on Freeform on April 20, 2021. The show depicts the long-term effects of a girl's kidnapping on a community of Skylin, Texas. The show focuses on two women, Kate Wallis, a beloved popular girl who one day disappears without a trace at the hands of Martin Harris; and Jeanette Turner, who is a nerdy wannabe accused in the case of Kate's disappearance by not reporting it from the start, which results in her becoming the most despised person in America. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Cruel Summer, and if they're actually teenagers or not like they are portrayed in the drama-thriller series.

Cruel Summer cast

Olivia Holt

Cruel Summer show's cast includes actor Olivia Holt, who plays the lead character of Kate Wallis, a popular girl who goes missing without a trace. Olivia is an American actor and singer and is known for her performances in shows like Kickin' It, Disney Channel Original Movie Girl vs. Monster, and the Disney Channel Original Series I Didn't Do It. From 2018 to 2019, she portrayed the titular role Tandy Bowen / Dagger in the Freeform series Cloak & Dagger. Olivia is 23-years-old currently and has been a part of the entertainment industry since the year 2009.

Chiara Aurelia

Cruel Summer cast has actor Chiara Aurelia, playing the character of Jeanette Turner, a nerdy girl who takes over Kate's life after her disappearance. Chiara is an 18-year-old actor and is well known for her role of Addison in Pretty Little Liars. Before her recent stint at Cruel Summer, the actor has also appeared in the 2017 movie Gerald’s Game. She started her acting career at Lee Strasberg Institute when she was just four years old. She featured in a couple of short films before making it big with a recurring role on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Froy Gutierrez

Froy portrays the character of Jamie Henson, Jeanette, and Kate's mutual love interest in the thriller series. Froylan Gutierrez III is an American actor and musician, known for playing Nolan in Teen Wolf, and Charlie in Bella and the Bulldogs. In 2019, he was also cast in the second season of Hulu's Light as a Feather. The actor is currently 23-years-old.

Harley Quinn Smith

The cast of Cruel Summer includes American actor Harley Quinn Smith, who portrays one of Jeanette's best friends before her newfound popularity. Smith is an American actor and singer, and has appeared in the film Tusk and starred in its spin-off Yoga Hosers, both written and directed by her father, filmmaker Kevin Smith. She is also the bass player and one of the singers in the bubblegum punk band The Tenth. Her age, as of 2021, is 21-years-old.

Image Credits: Cruel Summer Official Instagram Account