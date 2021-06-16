'Cruel Summer' Featuring Olivia Holt And Chiara Aurelia Is Renewed For Season 2

Cruel Summer is an American teen drama thriller TV series directed by Bert V. Royal. The Cruel Summer season finale revealed a lot of secrets along with a dramatic ending. It is Freeform's most-watched series ever, which has now been renewed for a second season. The makers revealed that Cruel Summer season 2 will reveal one final secret.

Cruel Summer has been renewed for season 2

Cruel Summer came to an end on Tuesday, June 15, finally solving most of the viewers' pressing questions. It also exposed who was lying and who was telling the truth. Kate realised that Jeannette never saw her at Martin's place. However, in the end, they did show that Jeannette was aware of Kate being kept hostage at his place. In the promo video of the upcoming second season, the typewriter types a few letters on the paper revealing that the second season will premiere in 2022.

What happened in the Cruel Summer season finale?

Following her therapist's recommendation, Kate returns to the house, Martin played by Blake Lee resided in, for the first time in order to finally remember what happened the night she was saved. She encourages Jeanette to accompany her for their long-awaited confrontation. During their heated discussion, it is revealed that it was Mallory portrayed by Harley Quinn Smith, Kate's BFF, who followed Jeanette to Martin's house on Christmas Eve.

And who is Annabelle? Annabelle is actually Martin's family gun, which he brought down to the basement with the aim of shooting himself in front of Kate. But, when he couldn't, Kate snatched the gun and shot Martin. Kate goes in front of the media and apologises, and Jeanette finally gets her moment in the spotlight, being featured on a talk show. She forgives Kate for calling out her name. She goes from being the most loathed to being the most cherished girl in America.

However, the show ended in the most dramatic way. In a flashback to 1994, Jeanette returns to Martin's house, this time when Kate is being held captive in the basement. And when she hears Kate pleading for help, she does not take any action.

More about the show

The cast features Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano. Tia Napolitano is the showrunner. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple are among the executive producers. The pilot was directed by Max Winkler.

