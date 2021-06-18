Cruel Summer's EP Talks About Season 2, 'want To Find Something Equally Wild As Season 1'

Cruel Summer is an American teen drama thriller television series created by Bert V. Royal. The series follows two teenage girls in the 1990s and the repercussions on everyone's lives after one is kidnapped and the other seemingly takes her place. The first season of the show concluded recently and the executive producer opened up about the second season as well, which will premiere next year, in 2022.

Cruel Summer season 2 expectations

In an interview with People's Magazine, Tia Napolitano, an executive producer on the series stated that the makers have just started talking about the second season. She added that nonlinear storytelling is such a big part of why this show is so fun, which is why they have decided to keep it in the second season as well. When asked if the show could return with a new story with the same characters or could use the same storytelling device featuring a whole new cast of characters, Tia mentioned that anything is possible and the makers are talking about all the possibilities at the moment.

Talking about season 1, she explained how part of the fun of the first season was that it was surprising and they are trying to maintain that with the second season as well. Napolitano went on to say that they laid down a wild mystery in episode one and want to find something equally wild for the second installment too, therefore they are looking for stories that feel kind of ripped from the headlines, the weird things that have gone on and captivated people. Tia also hopes that the show tackles another important hard issue as they did with season one. She added that it opened up a lot of conversations and it's been so well received and sparked a lot of interesting debates.

Cruel Summer cast

The Cruel Summer season finale revealed a lot of secrets along with a dramatic ending. It is Freeform's most-watched series ever, which has now been renewed for a second season. The Cruel Summer cast features Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano. The series premiered on Freeform on April 20, 2021.

