Cruel Summer's Harley Quinn Smith Feels 'happy' About Representing LGBTQ+ Community

Cruel Summer is one of the popular American teen drama series that follows the lives of two teenage girls. One of the lead actors from the show, Harley Quinn Smith recently opened up about her role in the series and shared that she was bisexual and completely identified with her character. She also stated how happy she was that she, along with other characters, represented the LGBTQ+ community

Cruel Summer’s Harley Quinn Smith on being bisexual

Cruel Summer’s Harley Quinn Smith recently interacted with the GLAAD host and shared that she was bisexual and that she could relate to her character’s journey in the show. Speaking about her character, Mallory Higgins, she revealed that she absolutely identified with her and that she never came out to anybody. She also confessed that her character was absolutely queer even before she had discussions with the showrunner in the beginning. She then mentioned how queerness was a big part of her identity.

Speaking about her being bisexual, she said that she did not come out to anybody when she was in school and that she went to an all-girls school. Harley Quinn Smith also stated that she did not come out to people because she was nervous and she never felt the need to tell people about this.

Harley Quinn Smith further compared her character to her real life and said that it was never something that she was ever really inclined to do and she never said directly to her parents that she knew she was bisexual from a young age. She even shared that it made her happy that the show, as well as the characters, were representing the LGBTQ+ community and it was more a realistic look into what a teenage life would be. She also revealed that she hoped that everybody would feel comfortable coming out and feel safe and added that was not the case in the most idealistic scenario.

She even recalled the time when she used to watch gay characters kissing each other and mentioned that it was important to showcase gay relationships in movies and TV shows because a lot of young people would have those moments where they would think, 'Oh, I think I like that!'"

Cruel Summer cast

Some of the popular Cruel Summer cast members include actors namely Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Harley Quinn Smith, Froy Gutierrez, Blake Lee, Allius Barnes, Michael Landes, Nathaniel Ashton and others.

IMAGE: HARLEY QUINN SMITH'S INSTAGRAM

