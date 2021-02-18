'Cruella' Cast: Find Out Details Of The Actors And The Characters Portrayed!

Cruella is an upcoming American crime comedy film based on the character 'Cruella de Vil', introduced in Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Walt Disney’s 1961 animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie who also directed I, Tonya, and the story is by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. The trailer of the film was released on February 17, 2021, and the film is set to release in theatres on May 28, 2021, in the United States.

Check out the trailer here:

Cruella characters and cast

Emma Stone - Cruella

Academy Award winner Emma Stone will be portraying the role of Estele ‘Cruella’ de Vil. Stone was offered the titular role on January 6, 2016. The character is based on a woman obsessed with furs, especially dalmatians, who will go on to become a notorious criminal. The character of Cruella was previously played by Glenn Close in the 1997 film 101 Dalmations. The trailer of the film reels you into the dark and twisted world of the iconic villain.

Emma Thompson - Baroness

Emma Thompson joined the cast of Cruella in May 2019. She will be essaying the role of 'Baroness' who is described as an "antagonist to Cruella who is thought to be pivotal in the transformation to the villain we know today." She will be the head of a prestigious fashion house that hires Estella. Reportedly, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Julianne Moore, and Demi Moore were also considered for this role.

Joel Fry - Jasper

Joel Fry will be playing the character of Jasper. Jasper will be cohort to Horace, the character played by Paul Walter Hauser. In the original cartoon, Jasper was one of the bumbling crooks who along with Horace kidnapped the 101 dalmatians for Cruela Dev Vil. Joel Fry essayed the role of Hizdahr zo Loraq in the TV series Game of Thrones. He has appeared in many television series in the United Kingdom including White Van Man, Trollied, and Plebs.

Paul Walter Hauser - Horace

Paul Walter Houser will be portraying the role of Horace. Horace is a cohort to Jasper and will be one of Cruella’s henchmen. Hauser has played supporting roles in the films I, Tonya, BlacKkKlansman, and Da 5 Bloods. In 2019, he had his breakout performance as the title character in the film Richard Jewellfor which he won Best Breakthrough Performance in the National Board of Review. He essayed the role of 'Stingray; in Season 2 of Cobra Kai and he starred in the 2020 film Songbird based on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emily Beecham - Anita

Emily Becham will be essaying the role of ‘Anita’ and the details for the character are strongly under wraps. Beecham has been the winner of Cannes Best Actress in the year 2019 for her role in Little Joe. She is best known for the role in Coen Brothers film Hail Caesar and for the title role in the 2017 film Daphene.

The other Cruella cast members include Mark Strong for the role of Borris, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Tabitha, and Jamie Demetriou as Gerald. The first official image of the film was unveiled during the D23 Expo in August 2019. The image featured Stone as Cruella de Vil with three adult dalmatians on a leash. Hauser as Horace and Fry as Jasper also featured in the picture.

Image Source: Stills from Cruella Trailer & Paul Walter Houser's twitter

