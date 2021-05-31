Cruella Review: Netizens Give A Thumbs Up To The Emma Stone-starrer On Social Media

'Cruella' has been one of the highly anticipated films of the year, making it yet another adaptation from The Hundred And One Dalmatians written by Dodie Smith. While the original animation film based on this novel focused on the Dalmatian dogs, this film brings the story of its villainous character Cruella to light. The film has recently been released in theatres and attained a mass viewership within the initial days of its release as well. Netizens have been since sending their feedback for this film on social media, which appears to be strongly positive.

Cruella review: Netizens praise the backstory of the character

Cruella witnesses Emma Stone portraying the titular character in the plot and her efforts have been strongly appreciated by netizens, who have been actively sharing their feedback for the film. Many fans praised the film and expressed their desire to see more sequels of this spin-off. While most of them gave their thumbs up to Emma Stone, a few also pinpointed the fact that the character’s costumes amplified the visuals of the film. One of them even said that the outfits remind them of singer David Bowie.

Cruella was such a good movie !! — bri👑 (@queenbreeeezy) May 31, 2021

I absolutely loved Cruella!!! What fun!! I want more of that! Emma Stone was so good and the costumes were incredible!!! pic.twitter.com/IqLjmejBHA — Christine Schrader 🌊 (@misschrisbunny) May 31, 2021

#Cruella was done incredibly well! The back story I didn’t know I needed... pic.twitter.com/11TwPH47U5 — Nutty pRHOfessor (@10yrsapoodle) May 31, 2021

Cruella was just BEAUTIFUL!! The outfits were just chef kiss and Artie out here giving me David Bowie vibes oof😮‍💨🤌🏻💜 pic.twitter.com/9CxwkmXN0q — angela (@zombiegirl06_) May 31, 2021

One of the common phrases that netizens used to praise Emma was that she is the one who has understood “the assignment”. While the film has received praises for its various aspects, most of them have been directed at Stone for her effort to bring the famous character “back to life”. Some even called this film her best role to date. Cruella delves into the backstory of her evil character, and what gave rise to her nature after having merely begun as a fashion designer.

CRUELLA is just... *chef's kiss* I LOVE IT SO MUCH every second is iconic — darwin (@darwinsketches) May 31, 2021

I just watched Cruella and it’s such an amazing movie, and I absolutely love Emma Stone. Also, the costume design was insane. — DivyeshTaneja (@DivyeshTaneja) May 31, 2021

Emma Stone absolutely nailed it in #Cruella . Really liked the movie. I just loved the way Baroness and Cruella spoke 😂 And to be very honest, I did not see that twist coming. And this scene was 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/POpQuAVakk — Corea News Enthusiast (@DarnMySecret12) May 31, 2021

i love emma stone with all my heart and i liked her as cruella but THIS will be the ultimate serve!! https://t.co/CDLqRpskJF — rj lightfoot (@gaga4tholland) May 31, 2021

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film also stars other known actors such as Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser and others who have played some of the main characters in this film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cruella is expected to earn a total of $26.5 million in the first four days of its release. The box office performance is being deemed as above par, given that it has been given a theatrical release during the ongoing pandemic.

IMAGE: 'CRUELLA' INSTAGRAM

