'Cursed' Season 2: Will There Be A Second Season Of This Arthurian Fantasy?

Cursed is a popular Netflix fantasy series that was recently released on July 17, 2020. The show stars Katherine Langford and Devon Terrell in the lead roles and is based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The show is a dark take on the Arthurian legend and focuses more on Nimue, who is a girl destined to become the iconic lady of the lake.

The show received great reviews from fans and critics alike. Cursed was also one of the best performing Netflix shows of this month. So it is very likely that the show will get a second season. Here is a look at whether there will be a season 2 of Cursed.

Will there be season 2 of Cursed?

Cursed Netflix show is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows to come out this month. The show stars an ensemble cast who play reimagined versions of Arthurian characters. Due to the show's popularity and fanbase, it is very likely that it will get a season 2.

However, no official announcement about the show's renewal has been announced yet. But that is to be expected as the show released only a few days ago. Moreover, Cursed is currently trending at number one on Netflix, which means that the show is extremely popular on the OTT platform.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Katherine Langford, who plays the lead role of Nimue, said that there was still plenty of stories left for Nimue. She also added that season 1 was just the start of a long journey for her character. Katherine Langford also revealed that the second season might deal with the sword, Excalibur.

Katherine also mentioned that it would be interesting to see how deep Nimue’s powers go. Devon Terrell, who plays Arthur on the show, also spoke about Cursed Season 2. He spoke about how his character still had a long journey ahead of him. While the actors are ready for the next season, it is important to note that the Cursed novel has no sequel.

Cursed season 1 review

Cursed received positive reviews from most critics. Fans loved the series and it quickly started to trend on Netflix. The show was appreciated for its amazing performances and set design. Cursed season 1 was also praised for its dark and unique take on the Arthurian story.

See the trailer here:

[Promo from Cursed Instagram]

